AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27 1.80% 2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28 1.26% 3) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp. 4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33 0.70% 4) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27 0.62% 5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 7/15/28 0.59% 6) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 7/15/29 0.55% 7) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 8/15/29 0.50% 8) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 5.50%, 8/31/26 - 4/01/28 0.49% 9) Argentine Republic Government International Bond 1.125%, 7/09/35 0.47% 10) Nigeria Government International Bond 7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47 0.46%



Investment Type Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy 6.85% Communications - Media 5.78% Consumer Non-Cyclical 5.53% Services 3.53% Basic 3.23% Communications - Telecommunications 3.00% Consumer Cyclical - Other 2.99% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive 2.85% Capital Goods 2.73% Technology 2.61% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment 2.50% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers 2.21% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants 0.65% Transportation - Services 0.57% Transportation - Airlines 0.47% Other Industrial 0.17% SUBTOTAL 45.67% Credit Default Swaps 20.04% SUBTOTAL 20.04% Financial Institutions

Banking 2.24% Finance 1.74% REITs 1.42% Insurance 0.90% Brokerage 0.38% Other Finance 0.24% SUBTOTAL 6.92% Utility

Electric 1.08% SUBTOTAL 1.08% SUBTOTAL 73.71% Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking 3.61% Insurance 1.69% Finance 0.55% REITs 0.26% Brokerage 0.12% Other Finance 0.02% SUBTOTAL 6.25% Industrial

Basic 1.01% Communications - Telecommunications 0.71% Consumer Cyclical - Other 0.54% Energy 0.53% Consumer Non-Cyclical 0.49% Transportation - Airlines 0.44% Technology 0.24% Capital Goods 0.21% Other Industrial 0.15% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive 0.11% Communications - Media 0.07% Services 0.06% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers 0.05% SUBTOTAL 4.61% Utility

Electric 0.01% SUBTOTAL 0.01% SUBTOTAL 10.87% Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate 6.10% Non-Agency Fixed Rate 0.49% Non-Agency Floating Rate 0.42% Agency Fixed Rate 0.36% SUBTOTAL 7.37% Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns 6.90% Credit Default Swaps 0.23% SUBTOTAL 7.13% Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps 4.00% Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS 1.03% Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS 0.02% SUBTOTAL 5.05% Interest Rate Futures 4.64% Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic 1.43% Energy 0.76% Consumer Cyclical - Other 0.60% Communications - Telecommunications 0.39% Capital Goods 0.35% Consumer Non-Cyclical 0.16% Services 0.07% Communications - Media 0.04% SUBTOTAL 3.80% Financial Institutions

REITs 0.28% Banking 0.05% Insurance 0.04% Other Finance 0.02% Finance 0.02% SUBTOTAL 0.41% Utility

Electric 0.36% SUBTOTAL 0.36% SUBTOTAL 4.57% Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical 0.75% Communications - Telecommunications 0.70% Technology 0.70% Capital Goods 0.55% Energy 0.27% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers 0.24% Communications - Media 0.22% Consumer Cyclical - Other 0.20% Services 0.18% Other Industrial 0.17% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants 0.07% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive 0.04% SUBTOTAL 4.09% Utility

Electric 0.23% SUBTOTAL 0.23% Financial Institutions

Insurance 0.22% SUBTOTAL 0.22% SUBTOTAL 4.54% Global Governments 3.87% Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate 2.00% SUBTOTAL 2.00% Common Stocks 1.79% Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds 1.19% SUBTOTAL 1.19% Total Return Swaps 0.91% Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate 0.24% Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate 0.21% Autos - Fixed Rate 0.17% Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate 0.01% SUBTOTAL 0.63% Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds 0.47% Preferred Stocks

Industrial 0.36% Financial Institutions 0.10% SUBTOTAL 0.46% Inflation-Linked Securities 0.22% Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts 0.11% SUBTOTAL 0.11% Warrants 0.05% Reverse Repurchase Agreements -0.06% Net Cash Equivalents

Cash 1.04% Investment Companies 0.86% Foreign Currency -0.02% SUBTOTAL 1.88% Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets -4.73% Swaps Offsets -26.67% SUBTOTAL -31.40% Total 100.00%



Country Breakdown Portfolio % United States 72.37% United Kingdom 3.02% Canada 2.24% France 1.55% Luxembourg 1.47% Brazil 1.39% Mexico 1.18% Spain 1.04% Switzerland 0.85% Nigeria 0.79% Argentina 0.78% Germany 0.74% Ukraine 0.71% Egypt 0.71% Bahrain 0.67% Dominican Republic 0.63% Italy 0.56% Ivory Coast 0.54% Zambia 0.52% China 0.50% Oman 0.50% Colombia 0.50% Finland 0.48% Netherlands 0.43% Sweden 0.43% Angola 0.40% Ghana 0.39% Senegal 0.35% Macau 0.34% Gabon 0.34% Jersey (Channel Islands) 0.30% Australia 0.29% Hong Kong 0.24% Israel 0.24% El Salvador 0.23% Peru 0.23% Jamaica 0.23% Indonesia 0.22% India 0.20% South Africa 0.19% Ecuador 0.17% Denmark 0.13% Turkey 0.12% Japan 0.11% Chile 0.10% Panama 0.10% Ireland 0.09% Trinidad & Tobago 0.09% Venezuela 0.07% Guatemala 0.04% Bermuda 0.04% Kuwait 0.04% Morocco 0.04% Cayman Islands 0.02% Belgium 0.02% Czech Republic 0.02% Norway 0.01% Total Investments 100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown Portfolio % United States Dollar 100.35% Canadian Dollar 0.11% Great British Pound 0.02% Argentine Peso 0.01% Indian Rupee 0.01% Malaysian Ringgit 0.01% Norwegian Krone 0.01% Russian Rubles 0.01% South African Rand 0.01% Swiss Franc -0.01% Chinese Yuan Renminbi -0.01% Mexican Peso -0.01% Colombian Peso -0.10% Euro -0.41% Total Net Assets 100.00%



Credit Rating Portfolio % AAA 4.02% AA 0.40% A 0.72% BBB 14.80% BB 34.48% B 27.19% CCC 8.57% CC 0.20% C 0.17% D 0.20% Not Rated 4.81% Short Term Investments 0.86% Reverse Repurchase Agreements -0.06% N/A 3.64% Total 100.00%



Bonds By Maturity Portfolio % Less than 1 year 9.64% 1 to 5 years 52.01% 5 to 10 years 27.46% 10 to 20 years 5.56% 20 to 30 years 3.25% More Than 30 years 0.24% Other 1.84% Total Net Assets 100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon: 6.95% Average Bond Price: 103.24 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing: 0.00% Investment Operations: 24.15% Preferred stock: 0.00% Tender Option Bonds: 0.00% VMTP Shares: 0.00% Total Fund Leverage: 24.15% Average Maturity: 5.41 Years Effective Duration: 4.40 Years Total Net Assets: $1,119.57 Million Net Asset Value: $12.98 Number of Holdings: 1611 Portfolio Turnover: 51%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

