AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Nov 22, 2021, 16:26 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of October 31, 2021.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.




Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

1.79%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.26%

3) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp.  4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33 

0.69%

4) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.62%

5) Altice France SA/France  5.125%, 7/15/29 

0.55%

6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc.  4.00%, 7/15/28 

0.52%

7) Altice Financing SA  5.75%, 8/15/29 

0.50%

8) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.  5.50%, 8/31/26 - 4/01/28 

0.49%

9) Nigeria Government International Bond  7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47 

0.46%

10) Vistra Operations Co. LLC  4.375%, 5/01/29 

0.45%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

7.33%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.28%

Communications - Media

5.56%

Services

3.51%

Basic

3.02%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.94%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.88%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.80%

Capital Goods

2.65%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.57%

Technology

2.53%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.23%

Transportation - Services

0.70%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.64%

Transportation - Airlines

0.49%

Other Industrial

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

46.32%

Credit Default Swaps

20.29%

SUBTOTAL

20.29%

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.25%

Finance

1.67%

REITs

1.41%

Insurance

0.89%

Brokerage

0.39%

Other Finance

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

6.84%

Utility

Electric

1.30%

SUBTOTAL

1.30%

SUBTOTAL

74.75%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.47%

Insurance

1.68%

Finance

0.62%

REITs

0.26%

Brokerage

0.12%

Other Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

6.17%

Industrial

Basic

1.00%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.68%

Energy

0.57%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.54%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.50%

Transportation - Airlines

0.44%

Technology

0.26%

Capital Goods

0.22%

Other Industrial

0.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11%

Communications - Media

0.10%

Services

0.04%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

4.64%

Utility

Electric

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

10.82%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

5.94%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.49%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.40%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.36%

SUBTOTAL

7.19%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

6.84%

Credit Default Swaps

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

7.07%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.08%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.04%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

5.14%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.47%

Energy

0.77%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.57%

Capital Goods

0.34%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.34%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.16%

Technology

0.14%

Services

0.07%

Communications - Media

0.04%

SUBTOTAL

3.90%

Financial Institutions

REITs

0.49%

Banking

0.05%

Insurance

0.04%

Other Finance

0.02%

Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.62%

Utility

Electric

0.37%

SUBTOTAL

0.37%

SUBTOTAL

4.89%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Technology

0.85%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.76%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.71%

Capital Goods

0.56%

Other Industrial

0.28%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.24%

Communications - Media

0.22%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.20%

Services

0.18%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.08%

Energy

0.05%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.04%

SUBTOTAL

4.17%

Utility

Electric

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

0.23%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.22%

SUBTOTAL

0.22%

SUBTOTAL

4.62%

Interest Rate Futures

4.56%

Global Governments

3.87%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

2.06%

SUBTOTAL

2.06%

Common Stocks

1.84%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.20%

SUBTOTAL

1.20%

Total Return Swaps

0.91%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.24%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.21%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.07%

SUBTOTAL

0.52%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.47%

Preferred Stocks

Industrial

0.37%

Financial Institutions

0.10%

SUBTOTAL

0.47%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.23%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.11%

SUBTOTAL

0.11%

Warrants

0.06%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.35%

Net Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

0.89%

Cash

0.37%

Foreign Currency

-0.02%

SUBTOTAL

1.24%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-4.62%

Swaps Offsets

-27.05%

SUBTOTAL

-31.67%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

71.76%

United Kingdom

3.28%

Canada

2.22%

France

1.66%

Luxembourg

1.54%

Brazil

1.32%

Mexico

1.24%

Spain

1.24%

Nigeria

0.77%

Argentina

0.73%

Germany

0.73%

China

0.71%

Ukraine

0.71%

Egypt

0.69%

Bahrain

0.67%

Switzerland

0.65%

Dominican Republic

0.62%

Italy

0.57%

Colombia

0.55%

Ivory Coast

0.54%

Zambia

0.52%

Oman

0.50%

Finland

0.47%

Sweden

0.42%

Netherlands

0.41%

Ghana

0.39%

Angola

0.38%

Senegal

0.35%

India

0.34%

Gabon

0.34%

Macau

0.33%

Peru

0.32%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.30%

Australia

0.29%

El Salvador

0.24%

Israel

0.23%

Jamaica

0.22%

Indonesia

0.22%

Hong Kong

0.21%

South Africa

0.19%

Ecuador

0.17%

Ireland

0.16%

Denmark

0.13%

Turkey

0.12%

Japan

0.10%

Chile

0.10%

Bermuda

0.08%

Venezuela

0.07%

Panama

0.06%

Kuwait

0.04%

Morocco

0.03%

Cayman Islands

0.02%

Belgium

0.02%

Czech Republic

0.02%

Norway

0.01%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

100.21%

Canadian Dollar

0.11%

Great British Pound

0.02%

Norwegian Krone

0.02%

Argentine Peso

0.01%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.01%

Russian Rubles

0.01%

Singapore Dollar

0.01%

South African Rand

0.01%

Swiss Franc

-0.01%

Chilean Peso

-0.01%

Taiwan New Dollar

-0.01%

Colombian Peso

-0.10%

Euro

-0.28%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

4.11%

AA

0.30%

A

0.72%

BBB

14.78%

BB

35.10%

B

27.48%

CCC

8.62%

CC

0.19%

C

0.15%

D

0.19%

Not Rated

4.89%

Short Term Investments

0.89%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.35%

N/A

2.93%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

10.00%

1 to 5 years

47.23%

5 to 10 years

31.39%

10 to 20 years

5.93%

20 to 30 years

3.30%

More Than 30 years

0.25%

Other

1.90%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

6.99%

Average Bond Price:

102.48

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

27.17%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

27.17%

Average Maturity:

5.71  Years

Effective Duration:

4.43  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,113.04 Million

Net Asset Value:

$12.91

Number of Holdings:

1648

Portfolio Turnover:

51%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.









The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

