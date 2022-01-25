AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of December 31, 2021.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

1.59%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.12%

3) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp.  4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33 

0.69%

4) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.61%

5) Altice France SA/France  5.125%, 7/15/29 

0.55%

6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc.  4.00%, 7/15/28 

0.52%

7) Altice Financing SA  5.75%, 8/15/29 

0.51%

8) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.  5.50%, 8/31/26 - 4/01/28 

0.49%

9) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  1.125%, 7/09/35 

0.47%

10) Vistra Operations Co. LLC  4.375%, 5/01/29 

0.46%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

7.12%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.46%

Communications - Media

5.60%

Services

3.40%

Basic

3.10%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.85%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.78%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.76%

Capital Goods

2.43%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.38%

Technology

2.38%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.24%

Transportation - Services

0.60%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.58%

Transportation - Airlines

0.32%

Other Industrial

0.17%

SUBTOTAL

45.17%

Credit Default Swaps

20.33%

SUBTOTAL

20.33%

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.24%

Finance

1.69%

REITs

1.27%

Insurance

0.74%

Brokerage

0.48%

Other Finance

0.42%

SUBTOTAL

6.84%

Utility

Electric

1.29%

Other Utility

0.12%

SUBTOTAL

1.41%

SUBTOTAL

73.75%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.44%

Insurance

1.50%

Finance

0.69%

REITs

0.26%

Brokerage

0.12%

Other Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

6.03%

Industrial

Basic

1.20%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.70%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.54%

Energy

0.51%

Transportation - Airlines

0.43%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.28%

Technology

0.25%

Capital Goods

0.22%

Other Industrial

0.17%

Communications - Media

0.13%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11%

Services

0.07%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

4.64%

Utility

Electric

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

10.68%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

6.42%

Credit Default Swaps

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

6.65%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

5.41%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.47%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.39%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.34%

SUBTOTAL

6.61%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Technology

1.00%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.76%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.70%

Capital Goods

0.56%

Energy

0.40%

Other Industrial

0.28%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.24%

Communications - Media

0.22%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.20%

Services

0.16%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.04%

SUBTOTAL

4.64%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.25%

Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.27%

Utility

Electric

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

5.14%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.08%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.04%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

5.14%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.36%

Energy

0.78%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.55%

Capital Goods

0.41%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.40%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.33%

Technology

0.14%

Services

0.07%

Communications - Media

0.04%

SUBTOTAL

4.08%

Financial Institutions

REITs

0.49%

Banking

0.05%

Insurance

0.04%

Finance

0.02%

Other Finance

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.61%

Utility

Electric

0.38%

SUBTOTAL

0.38%

SUBTOTAL

5.07%

Interest Rate Futures

4.47%

Global Governments

3.53%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

3.18%

SUBTOTAL

3.18%

Common Stocks

1.78%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.07%

SUBTOTAL

1.07%

Total Return Swaps

0.92%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.47%

Preferred Stocks

Industrial

0.36%

Financial Institutions

0.10%

SUBTOTAL

0.46%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.15%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.07%

SUBTOTAL

0.22%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.21%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

0.09%

Warrants

0.08%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.49%

Net Cash Equivalents

Cash

1.38%

Investment Companies

1.07%

Foreign Currency

-0.03%

SUBTOTAL

2.42%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-4.38%

Swaps Offsets

-27.07%

SUBTOTAL

-31.45%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

71.97%

United Kingdom

3.10%

Canada

2.18%

France

1.65%

Luxembourg

1.58%

Brazil

1.34%

Spain

1.21%

Mexico

1.12%

Nigeria

0.83%

Argentina

0.77%

Germany

0.75%

China

0.73%

Egypt

0.69%

Bahrain

0.67%

Switzerland

0.65%

Ukraine

0.65%

Italy

0.64%

Dominican Republic

0.62%

Colombia

0.55%

Ivory Coast

0.54%

Finland

0.49%

Israel

0.47%

Sweden

0.43%

Netherlands

0.43%

Angola

0.39%

Zambia

0.38%

Ghana

0.38%

Oman

0.35%

Senegal

0.35%

India

0.34%

Macau

0.33%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.31%

Peru

0.31%

Australia

0.29%

Gabon

0.26%

South Africa

0.25%

Indonesia

0.22%

Jamaica

0.22%

Ireland

0.21%

Hong Kong

0.20%

El Salvador

0.18%

Ecuador

0.17%

Denmark

0.13%

Turkey

0.12%

Japan

0.11%

Chile

0.10%

Bermuda

0.08%

Panama

0.07%

Venezuela

0.04%

Kuwait

0.04%

Morocco

0.04%

Cayman Islands

0.02%

Belgium

0.02%

Czech Republic

0.02%

Norway

0.01%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

100.36%

Canadian Dollar

0.12%

Great British Pound

0.03%

Argentine Peso

0.01%

Norwegian Krone

0.01%

Polish Zloty

0.01%

Swiss Franc

-0.01%

Indian Rupee

-0.01%

Colombian Peso

-0.09%

Euro

-0.43%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

3.45%

AA

0.29%

A

1.59%

BBB

13.31%

BB

36.89%

B

26.16%

CCC

8.42%

CC

0.16%

C

0.10%

D

0.20%

Not Rated

4.55%

Short Term Investments

1.07%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.49%

N/A

4.30%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

11.22%

1 to 5 years

47.33%

5 to 10 years

30.68%

10 to 20 years

5.71%

20 to 30 years

2.84%

More Than 30 years

0.36%

Other

1.86%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

6.88%

Average Bond Price:

102.02

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

25.88%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

25.88%

Average Maturity:

5.46  Years

Effective Duration:

4.15  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,107.46 Million

Net Asset Value:

$12.84

Number of Holdings:

1681

Portfolio Turnover:

51%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.









The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

