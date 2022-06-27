AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2022.

AB Global High Income Fund




Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.67 %

2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28

1.13 %

3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.69 %

4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.65 %

5) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.63 %

6) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29

0.55 %

7) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.54 %

8) CSC Holdings LLC 5.75%, 01/15/30

0.53 %

9) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 08/15/29

0.52 %

10) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.48 %



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Communications - Media

6.69 %

Energy

6.17 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

5.74 %

Basic

3.43 %

Services

3.25 %

Communications - Telecommunications

3.16 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.02 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.71 %

Capital Goods

2.67 %

Technology

2.66 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.52 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.23 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.71 %

Transportation - Services

0.65 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.33 %

Other Industrial

0.07 %

SUBTOTAL

46.01 %

Credit Default Swaps

21.16 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.00 %

Finance

1.78 %

REITs

1.31 %

Insurance

0.69 %

Other Finance

0.52 %

Brokerage

0.42 %

SUBTOTAL

6.72 %

Utility

Electric

1.12 %

Other Utility

0.19 %

SUBTOTAL

1.31 %

SUBTOTAL

75.20 %

Interest Rate Futures

14.82 %

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.86 %

Insurance

1.47 %

Finance

0.66 %

REITs

0.34 %

Brokerage

0.12 %

Other Finance

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

5.47 %

Industrial

Energy

0.81 %

Basic

0.74 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.71 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.48 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.44 %

Communications - Media

0.33 %

Capital Goods

0.26 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.23 %

Technology

0.20 %

Other Industrial

0.19 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.15 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11 %

Services

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

4.67 %

Utility

Electric

0.07 %

SUBTOTAL

0.07 %

SUBTOTAL

10.21 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

4.72 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.44 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.39 %

Agency Fixed Rate

0.36 %

SUBTOTAL

5.91 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.56 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.15 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

5.73 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.36 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.74 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.73 %

Energy

0.67 %

Capital Goods

0.43 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.29 %

Technology

0.19 %

Communications - Media

0.10 %

Services

0.07 %

Transportation - Services

0.07 %

SUBTOTAL

4.65 %

Utility

Electric

0.53 %

SUBTOTAL

0.53 %

Financial Institutions

REITs

0.24 %

Banking

0.06 %

Insurance

0.04 %

Finance

0.02 %

Other Finance

0.01 %

SUBTOTAL

0.37 %

SUBTOTAL

5.55 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

4.93 %

Credit Default Swaps

0.26 %

SUBTOTAL

5.19 %

Bank Loans

Industrial

Technology

0.87 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.76 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.67 %

Capital Goods

0.53 %

Energy

0.44 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.34 %

Other Industrial

0.31 %

Communications - Media

0.23 %

Services

0.17 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.14 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.08 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.04 %

SUBTOTAL

4.58 %

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.27 %

Finance

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

0.29 %

Utility

Electric

0.18 %

SUBTOTAL

0.18 %

SUBTOTAL

5.05 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

4.35 %

SUBTOTAL

4.35 %

Global Governments

3.49 %

Common Stocks

1.61 %

Total Return Swaps

1.51 %

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.96 %

SUBTOTAL

0.96 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.47 %

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.24 %

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.20 %

SUBTOTAL

0.20 %

Asset-Backed Securities

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 %

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.07 %

SUBTOTAL

0.15 %

Warrants

0.06 %

Put Options Written

-0.03 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

-0.09 %

SUBTOTAL

-0.09 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.47 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Cash

2.87 %

Funds and Investment Trusts

1.30 %

U.S. Treasury Bills

0.10 %

SUBTOTAL

4.27 %

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-14.86 %

Swap Offsets

-29.52 %

SUBTOTAL

-44.38 %

TOTAL

100.00 %



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

70.98 %

United Kingdom

3.47 %

Canada

1.97 %

France

1.74 %

Luxembourg

1.62 %

Brazil

1.55 %

Mexico

1.21 %

Spain

0.99 %

Germany

0.98 %

Nigeria

0.76 %

Italy

0.69 %

India

0.66 %

Switzerland

0.66 %

Bahrain

0.65 %

Dominican Republic

0.63 %

Australia

0.59 %

Colombia

0.57 %

Israel

0.49 %

China

0.48 %

Cote D'Ivoire

0.44 %

Argentina

0.43 %

Finland

0.43 %

Netherlands

0.43 %

Sweden

0.42 %

Hong Kong

0.39 %

Macau

0.39 %

Oman

0.37 %

Angola

0.33 %

Ghana

0.33 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.32 %

Peru

0.32 %

Senegal

0.29 %

Egypt

0.28 %

Indonesia

0.27 %

Ukraine

0.27 %

Zambia

0.27 %

Gabon

0.23 %

Jamaica

0.23 %

South Africa

0.22 %

Ecuador

0.19 %

Ireland

0.17 %

Denmark

0.15 %

El Salvador

0.15 %

Japan

0.13 %

Turkey

0.12 %

Guatemala

0.08 %

Venezuela

0.07 %

Chile

0.05 %

Bermuda

0.04 %

Kuwait

0.04 %

Panama

0.04 %

Morocco

0.03 %

Belgium

0.02 %

Cayman Islands

0.02 %

Czech Republic

0.02 %

Norway

0.02 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

1.31 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

US Dollar

100.08 %

Canadian Dollar

0.11 %

Norwegian Krone

0.02 %

Argentine Peso

0.01 %

Australian Dollar

0.01 %

Japanese Yen

0.01 %

Mexican Peso

0.01 %

Singapore Dollar

0.01 %

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

-0.01 %

Pound Sterling

-0.01 %

New Zealand Dollar

-0.01 %

Polish Zloty

-0.01 %

Swedish Krona

-0.01 %

Euro

-0.08 %

Colombian Peso

-0.13 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

5.93 %

AA

0.11 %

A

1.24 %

BBB

12.79 %

BB

38.96 %

B

23.69 %

CCC

8.95 %

CC

0.16 %

C

0.12 %

D

0.11 %

Not Rated

4.41 %

Short Term Investments

1.40 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.47 %

N/A

2.60 %

Total

100.00 %



Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

4.72 %

1 To 5 Years

40.16 %

5 To 10 Years

44.49 %

10 To 20 Years

4.59 %

20 To 30 Years

2.72 %

More than 30 Years

1.65 %

Other

1.67 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.19 %

Average Bond Price:

92.17

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:

28.58 %

Preferred Stock:

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:

28.58 %

Average Maturity:

    6.48 Years

Effective Duration:

    4.76 Years

Total Net Assets:

$978.51 Million

Net Asset Value:

$11.35

Total Number of Holdings:

1,612

Portfolio Turnover:

40.00 %



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.




The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

