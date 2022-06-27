AB National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
Jun 27, 2022, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB National Municipal Income Fund [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2022.
|
AB National Municipal Income Fund
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
Portfolio %
|
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority Series 2016-2 5.25%, 11/15/35
|
2.41 %
|
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 01/01/29
|
2.22 %
|
3) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42
|
1.79 %
|
4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46
|
1.74 %
|
5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58
|
1.67 %
|
6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48
|
1.65 %
|
7) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62
|
1.64 %
|
8) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30
|
1.63 %
|
9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.00%, 06/01/46
|
1.50 %
|
10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
|
1.50 %
|
Sector/Industry Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
Revenue
|
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
|
21.16 %
|
Airport
|
7.71 %
|
Toll Roads/Transit
|
7.70 %
|
Revenue - Miscellaneous
|
5.61 %
|
Electric Utility
|
5.28 %
|
Higher Education - Private
|
2.80 %
|
Prepay Energy
|
2.62 %
|
Industrial Development - Industry
|
2.61 %
|
Tobacco Securitization
|
2.32 %
|
Water & Sewer
|
2.22 %
|
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
|
1.41 %
|
Port
|
0.69 %
|
Industrial Development - Utility
|
0.49 %
|
Higher Education - Public
|
0.47 %
|
Senior Living
|
0.23 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
63.32 %
|
Tax Supported
|
Special Tax
|
13.73 %
|
State G.O.
|
7.82 %
|
Assessment District
|
2.15 %
|
Local G.O.
|
1.86 %
|
State Lease
|
1.12 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
26.68 %
|
Prerefunded/ETM
|
9.20 %
|
Asset-Backed
|
Housing - Multi-Family
|
0.46 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.46 %
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
Funds and Investment Trusts
|
0.20 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.20 %
|
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
|
0.14 %
|
Total
|
100.00 %
|
State Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
California
|
11.21 %
|
Illinois
|
11.07 %
|
New York
|
9.22 %
|
Pennsylvania
|
7.68 %
|
New Jersey
|
7.62 %
|
Wisconsin
|
5.18 %
|
Florida
|
5.16 %
|
Connecticut
|
4.78 %
|
Texas
|
3.97 %
|
South Carolina
|
3.01 %
|
Michigan
|
2.92 %
|
Alabama
|
2.43 %
|
North Carolina
|
1.95 %
|
Ohio
|
1.86 %
|
Colorado
|
1.81 %
|
Nebraska
|
1.79 %
|
Georgia
|
1.76 %
|
Oklahoma
|
1.73 %
|
Minnesota
|
1.47 %
|
Tennessee
|
1.43 %
|
Arizona
|
1.42 %
|
Utah
|
1.17 %
|
Maryland
|
1.08 %
|
Virginia
|
1.06 %
|
District of Columbia
|
0.98 %
|
Kentucky
|
0.84 %
|
Iowa
|
0.83 %
|
Kansas
|
0.83 %
|
Indiana
|
0.67 %
|
West Virginia
|
0.64 %
|
Massachusetts
|
0.53 %
|
Puerto Rico
|
0.52 %
|
Hawaii
|
0.41 %
|
Arkansas
|
0.32 %
|
Louisiana
|
0.18 %
|
Washington
|
0.14 %
|
New Hampshire
|
0.13 %
|
Other
|
0.20 %
|
Total Investments
|
100.00 %
|
Credit Quality Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
4.66 %
|
AA
|
27.78 %
|
A
|
34.04 %
|
BBB
|
20.31 %
|
BB
|
2.85 %
|
D
|
0.21 %
|
Not Rated
|
0.75 %
|
Pre-refunded Bonds
|
9.20 %
|
Short Term Investments
|
0.20 %
|
Total
|
100.00 %
|
Bonds by Maturity
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 Year
|
4.32 %
|
1 To 5 Years
|
5.95 %
|
5 To 10 Years
|
16.08 %
|
10 To 20 Years
|
29.46 %
|
20 To 30 Years
|
35.76 %
|
More than 30 Years
|
8.43 %
|
Other
|
0.00 %
|
Total Net Assets
|
100.00 %
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
AMT Percent:
|
10.87 %
|
Average Coupon:
|
4.79 %
|
Percentage of Leverage:
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00 %
|
Investment Operations:
|
1.29 %
|
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
|
0.00 %
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
4.37 %
|
VMTP Shares:
|
38.70 %
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
44.36%*
|
Average Maturity:
|
6.64 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
5.36 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
$377.05 Million**
|
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
|
$13.12
|
Total Number of Holdings:
|
187
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
5.00 %
|
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.37% through the use of tender option bonds, 38.70% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 1.29% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
|
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
|
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
SOURCE AB National Municipal Income Fund
