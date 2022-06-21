AB Tasty and Mixpanel Announce Two New Integrations to Accelerate Digital Product Innovation

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Tasty, a global experience optimization and feature management software company, and Mixpanel, the leading product-analytics solution powering more than 6,000 of the world's most innovative digital companies, today announced two new integrations designed to enable product and marketing teams to build better, more personalized, and more impactful digital products.

Constant digital innovation is paramount for companies looking to turn experiences into conversions. This has led to unparalleled demand on marketing, product, and engineering teams to make quick decisions while delivering with minimal risk. Mastering that demand starts with empowering teams to understand, experiment, and implement individual experiences at scale. Mixpanel's product-analytics solution helps companies measure what matters, make decisions fast, and build better digital products through data. AB Tasty's client-side solution and its server-side solution, Flagship, enable these teams to align and execute experimentation and personalization campaigns in order to build the best products. Each of these products aims to help teams innovate their digital products faster.

"Mixpanel, AB Tasty, and Flagship, all industry-leading products, offer unmatched insight into the customer experience — for many teams across an organization," said Jean-Yves Simon, SVP Product at AB Tasty. "With Mixpanel's analytics, cross-functional teams can have a more complete view of their customers. AB Tasty can then activate that data through experimentation to create more curated, satisfying experiences that also drive growth and revenue to meet business goals, while also offering more control and personalization with regard to the launch of those experiences."

Both integrations bring Mixpanel's behavioral cohorts into both the AB Tasty and Flagship products to build better, more personalized products. With Mixpanel, brands can build audiences based on shared characteristics, experiences, or behaviors such as purchase funnel stage or customer lifecycle moment. With the AB Tasty or Flagship products, customers can target experimentation and personalization campaigns to these analytics-driven audiences as well as progressively release product features to these segments. This closes the loop with the existing integrations that pushed campaign data from AB Tasty campaigns into Mixpanel to improve user behavior analysis.

"The Mixpanel, AB Tasty, and Flagship products are bringing best-in-breed capabilities to support engineering, product, and marketing teams with advanced server-side and client-side experimentation," said Scott Singerman, VP of Partnerships at Mixpanel. "Combining these technologies allows Flagship users to be extremely targeted in their experiment deployment to clearly understand the impact on user experience and business-level goals around engagement, retention, and revenue."

The integrations are available immediately for customers of AB Tasty, Flagship, and Mixpanel.

About AB Tasty

AB Tasty is a global leader in feature management, experimentation and personalization solutions — enabling companies to validate ideas while maximizing impact, minimizing risk and accelerating time to market. More than 1,000 enterprises use AB Tasty and Flagship solutions to align their marketing, product and engineering teams and ensure increased efficiency, reduced costs and optimal end-user experiences. Founded in 2013 in Paris, AB Tasty is built for enterprise businesses looking to use controlled experimentation to implement only the best ideas to better serve their end customers. AB Tasty has 11 offices around the world and more than 250 employees. To learn more, please visit abtasty.com.

About Mixpanel

Mixpanel helps companies measure what matters, make decisions fast, and build better digital products through data. With its powerful, self-serve product analytics solution, teams can easily analyze how and why people engage, convert, and retain—in real-time, across devices—to improve their user experience. Headquartered in San Francisco, Mixpanel has an award-winning employee experience and culture, with offices in New York, Seattle, Austin, London, Barcelona, and Singapore. For more information, visit mixpanel.com.

