AB to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on July 27, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) today announced that Second Quarter 2023 financial and operating results will be released after the market closes on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Management will conduct a teleconference on July 28, 2023, beginning at 9:00 am (CT), to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Seth Bernstein, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bill Siemers, interim CFO, Controller & Chief Accounting Officer; Karl Sprules, Chief Operating Officer; and Onur Erzan, Head of Global Client Group and Private Wealth.

Parties may access the conference call by either webcast or telephone:

  1. To listen by webcast, please visit AB's Investor Relations website at http://www.alliancebernstein.com/investorrelations at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.
  2. To listen by telephone, please dial (888) 440-3310 in the U.S., or +1 (646) 960-0513 from outside the US, 10 minutes before the 9:00 am (CT) scheduled start time. The conference ID# is 6072615.

The presentation that will be reviewed during the conference call will be available on AB's Investor Relations website shortly after the release of our Second Quarter 2023 financial and operating results, after the market closes on July 27, 2023.

A replay of the webcast will be made available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the conference call on July 28, 2023.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of June 30, 2023, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 39.3% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 61.4% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

