AB Volvo: Assar Gabrielsson Award for Increased Awareness of Cancer Treatment

Therese Karlsson awarded the prize for she has increased awareness of the positive effects of voice rehabilitation in patients being treated for larynx cancer. The results from this research have led to changes in the national healthcare program.

"Studies show that patients who received voice rehabilitation had improved quality of life and communication skills, both soon after treatment and in a longer term," says Professor Eva Forssell-Aronsson, executive member of the Assar Gabrielsson Foundation.

Britta Langen awarded the prize for she has increased the knowledge about the mechanisms of radiation therapy, especially in focusing on side effects on healthy tissues. The results from this research can contribute to better radiation treatment of various cancers.

"The studies have led to the identification of radiological biomarkers, and also revealed the systemic effects on non-irradiated organs, as well as the importance of the circadian rhythm regarding the response to irradiation of different tissues," says Eva Forssell-Aronsson.

Assar Gabrielsson was one of the founders of Volvo. In accordance with his wishes, a foundation to provide funding for clinical research into cancer diseases was created in 1962. It primarily supports research projects which are considered to be promising but which do not yet have the necessary weight to attract grants from central funds.

The Assar Gabrielsson Award will be presented Thursday May 24 at 13.15 in Östholms hörsal, Medicinaregatan, Gothenburg. During the ceremony the award winners will present their research. The ceremony will be held in English.

