AB Volvo: Technology Award Recognizes Concept That Improves Fuel Efficiency in Excavators

Engineers from Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) are celebrating after winning the Volvo Technology Award for their smart hydraulic hybrid excavator concept. The innovation – which is currently just a concept and is largely being kept under wraps – delivers significant improvements in fuel efficiency and productivity, thanks to the use of an electronically-controlled hydraulics system, energy recovery system and pump optimization. At this stage, the machine is not commercially available. Future plans for industrialization are under investigation.

"I am extremely proud that the smart hydraulic hybrid excavator concept has received this award," says Chunhan Lee, Volvo CE Emerging Technologies Research Engineer, who helped develop the concept. "This innovation delivers substantial improvements in fuel efficiency and productivity, which could help to save customers´ money and reduce emissions. The entire team that worked on this project is thrilled that the judges have recognized its significance."

The Volvo Technology Award recognizes outstanding technical advances made by Volvo Group personnel which contribute to the enhancement of the Group's high-tech competitiveness and technological expertise. The winners of this year's Volvo Technology Award are: Chunhan Lee, Dongsoo Kim, Sangmin Gwon, Taerang Jung, Gijun Yoon and Namgyu Kim, all of who are Volvo CE employees.

"Being a technology leader is crucial for us in our ambition to provide our customers with the best possible solutions," says Lars Stenqvist, Volvo Group Chief Technology Officer. "The smart hydraulic hybrid excavator concept is a great example of how our engineers keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible today, leading to new levels of efficiency and productivity in future products."

