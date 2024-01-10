ABA Centers of America Launches New Podcast for Parents of Children with Autism

"The Spectrum" Kick-Offs with a One-on-One Conversation with Actress Tisha Campbell

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ABA Centers of America, an organization designed to disrupt the autism care industry by demolishing traditional wait times, is kicking-off "The Spectrum," its new podcast dedicated to parents of children with autism spectrum disorder, with an intimate one-on-on conversation with actress Tisha Campbell, whose son Xen Martin was diagnosed with autism at 18 months old.

This podcast aims to provide a space for families seeking support and encouragement from others who have lived similar experiences. During this inaugural episode, Ms. Campbell confides to Dr. Ted Bender about having to visit five doctors before receiving her son's diagnosis and what navigating a life with a child on the spectrum is like.

"I had to go back to the basics and mourn the loss of what I thought his life would be," Ms. Campbell remarked about the early years post-diagnosis.

With the proper support, therapy, and consistently advocating for her son, Xen has had a fulfilling life and it seems like the best is still to come: "His obsession became his vocation. My son is in college studying to be an animal conservationist and he's working right now in a zoo," Ms. Campbell beamed.

Since Xen's diagnosis, Ms. Campbell has dedicated decades to raising awareness and acceptance of autism. In 2011, she teamed up with four other mothers of autistic children to produce the short film "Colored My Mind" and just a few years later she released the book "My Brother Doesn't Want to Play: Autism From a Siblings Perspective." And she still stands committed to the cause today.

"I didn't know what [autism] was until it affected my family. I know how important it is to share and to show and see that there actually is hope, especially for the families and the parents that are affected by this diagnosis," Ms. Campbell remarked about why she was passionate about sharing her story on "The Spectrum."

"The Spectrum" is a limited series podcast with episodes featuring former NBA champion and Fox Sports Network host, John Salley, and actor of the long-running "Criminal Minds" television show, Joe Mantegna, to follow Ms. Campbell's.

"The Spectrum" podcast can be listened to on all major streaming platforms or can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@abacentersofamerica.

About ABA Centers of America

ABA Centers of America is a vertically integrated behavioral healthcare organization that provides applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy services to children with autism spectrum disorder through a play-based approach rooted in positive reinforcement. The company is disrupting the autism care industry by demolishing wait times traditionally experienced by those in search of a diagnosis or treatment through a tech-centric modus operandi. The organization is currently serving families throughout Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. More information can be found at www.abacenters.com .

SOURCE ABA Centers of America