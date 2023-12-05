ABA Centers of America Named to Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business List In "Health Services" and "On the Rise" Categories

Prestigious 4th Annual List Recognizes Private Companies Putting Purpose Ahead of Profit

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABA Centers of America has been named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the "Health Services" and "On the Rise" categories. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

Just 215 winners were selected from an applicant pool that was incredibly competitive, with thousands of candidates across 70 different categories vying to be selected.

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. Inc.'s Best in Business honorees don't need to demonstrate record revenue, but they do need something perhaps even more unusual: the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact – impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole.

Just how is ABA Centers of America impacting the health services industry? The organization made a $1 million donation to Temple University to develop the ABA Centers Autism Laboratory. Once completed, the autism lab will be used to conduct autism research, offer diagnostic services, and train students to build the necessary workforces to meet the current needs of the autistic community, as well as make a difference for the general public. As an extension of this partnership, the university developed an online tract to its applied behavior analysis master's program. ABA Centers of America has provided full ride scholarships to this continuing education opportunity to 20 of its current team members and, because of its virtual nature, a greater pool of future clinicians across the globe have access to these worldclass courses.

"Just three short years ago, the dream was to build a team that would disrupt and redefine autism care, a team that was dedicated to genuinely making a difference in the lives of families when those families need it most," said Christopher Barnett, Chief Executive Officer of ABA Centers. "Achieving financial success as a company is a great feeling, but there's nothing greater than being recognized for changing lives, and we're incredibly honored to have been included on Inc.'s Best in Business list."

The full Best in Business list can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine on newsstands December 12. Honorees are also featured online at www.inc.com/best-in-business.   

About ABA Centers
ABA Centers is a vertically integrated behavioral healthcare organization that provides applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy services to children with autism spectrum disorder through a play-based approach rooted in positive reinforcement. The company is disrupting the autism care industry by demolishing wait times traditionally experienced by those in search of a diagnosis or treatment through a tech-centric modus operandi. Its strategically designed behavioral care centers and in-home therapy services are available in Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. More information can be found at www.abacenters.com.

About Inc.
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

