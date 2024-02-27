ABA Centers Ranks Number One on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast List

A Two-Year Revenue Growth of 4,492 Percent Secured the Top Spot Out of

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. magazine revealed that ABA Centers is ranked number one on its Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Puerto Rico.

Established and built with a de novo and self-funded growth strategy, ABA Centers is a vertically integrated behavioral healthcare organization that provides diagnostic services and applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy to children with autism spectrum disorder through a play-based approach rooted in positive reinforcement.

In the two-year period between 2020-2022 assessed for the Inc. 5000 Regionals list, ABA Centers' revenue grew by 4,492 percent. The company's financial prosperity continued throughout 2023, for a total revenue increase of more than 25,000 percent since 2020 and a more than 450 percent increase year-over-year from 2022 to 2023. This was done with no private equity or investor backing, while also encumbering minimal debt.

"It's an incredible honor to be ranked as the number one fastest growing business in the Southeast after just three short years. Our mission at ABA Centers is to get kiddos the autism care that they need, quickly, so being recognized for our financial success means we are actually being recognized for the success of our mission," said Christopher Barnett, Founder of ABA Centers.

ABA Centers has continued to rapidly expand its geographic footprint, currently providing world-class autism care in 29 service markets throughout nine states. To support this rapid expansion, the ABA Centers team has catapulted from just four employees at the time of its founding in 2020 to finishing 2022 with 800 employees passionately serving the autism community to closing 2023 with around 1,650 team members spanning two countries.

Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy's most dynamic segment – its independent businesses. The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. Companies had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2022.

About ABA Centers

ABA Centers is a vertically integrated behavioral healthcare organization that provides applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy services to children with autism spectrum disorder through a play-based approach rooted in positive reinforcement. The company is disrupting the autism care industry by demolishing wait times traditionally experienced by those in search of a diagnosis or treatment through a tech-centric modus operandi. The organization is currently serving families throughout Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. More information can be found at www.abacenters.com.

