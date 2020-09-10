ABA Foundation and Junior Achievement Announce Partnership to Empower America's Youth With Money Skills

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Bankers Association Foundation and Junior Achievement today announced a new two-year partnership to work collaboratively to help our nation's youth build the financial knowledge they need to own their economic success and plan for the future. The ABA Foundation and Junior Achievement will work in tandem to bring financial concepts to students across the country and prepare them for success in a global economy.

"With millions of Americans facing economic uncertainty amid the ongoing pandemic, the need for financial knowledge has never been greater," said Corey Carlisle, executive director, ABA Foundation. "We are thrilled to partner with Junior Achievement, which shares a similar mission to the Foundation and will be a fantastic teammate in helping to educate young people on how to navigate the many challenging financial situations life can bring. Together, we will work to provide innovative financial education that reaches kids where they are."

Through this new partnership, Junior Achievement and its network partners will leverage the ABA Foundation's FinEd Link, a tool that pairs banker volunteers with classrooms and community groups interested in JA's financial education programming being led by a banker. This will help maximize both banker participation in JA financial programs and the number of consumers reached with these important financial lessons.

Additionally, both organizations will work together to promote the Foundation's annual Get Smart About Credit campaign. Through Get Smart About Credit, which is celebrated every October, banker volunteers teach high school students and young adults about managing credit wisely, managing their money, protecting their identity, paying for college, and the various careers available to them through the banking industry. Junior Achievement, which has its own programs aligned to Work Readiness, Financial Literacy, and Entrepreneurship Pathways, will explore ways to utilize the Foundation's careers in banking, or 'Bankers and You,' content.

"Financial literacy and career readiness are two critical areas of focus for Junior Achievement, and the ABA Foundation is an ideal partner to help inspire and prepare young people with these skills," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "We look forward to working together to impact countless students through this important partnership."

The ABA Foundation and Junior Achievement plan to collaborate on additional topics such as career readiness and effective financial education programming as opportunities arise throughout their two-year partnership.

To learn more about the ABA Foundation's financial education initiatives, visit aba.com/FinEd. To read more about Junior Achievement, it's mission and their resources, visit jausa.ja.org.

