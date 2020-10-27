ABA Helps Companies Navigate COVID-19 Changes

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While all Americans and all American companies bemoan COVID-19 and its medical impact on our population, some businesses have not been harmed as much as others. Accountants and Business Advisors, LLC ("ABA"), owned by William D. King, CPA, CHBC, is a company that has used a remote workforce for several years.

REMOTE WORK FORCE - As many businesses learned during COVID-19 shut-downs, many jobs that have traditionally been done in the workplace can be done remotely. ABA has just over 100 employees, and almost all work from home. These "home offices" range from California to New England to Japan.

TECHNOLOGY - The key to making a remote workforce efficient is systems. Technology allows all companies to move data quickly and efficiently. Having systems to move the data, produce the work, and then review the work produced is the key. Consider Zoho (www.zoho.com) for your Client Relationship Manager ("CRM"); a robust web-site with a USA-friendly portal (consider – Catalyst Connect); and an efficient electronic file cabinet system (ABA uses File Cabinet by Thomson Reuters).

SYSTEMS - The same has been true for ABA where clients have a variety of avenues they can use to submit data to ABA. Once received, ABA uses an electronic file cabinet to store the data and alert all who need to know the data has been received. Those responsible for the work then produce it, and "pass it on" to reviewers in the company. Once reviewed, administrative personnel assemble the final product and upload it to our secure portal, where the intended recipient(s) can safely download their documents.

In addition to being properly positioned for remote processing, ABA also developed expertise in all facets of the CARES Act. The workload at ABA actually increased for clients wanting help with Paycheck Protection Program loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, and navigating the many new rules and regulations applicable under the CARES Act and related legislation. ABA's second quarter leads grew by 34% and conversions by 66% compared to the same period last year.

ABA is an example of a company that is prepared to be productive in the face of pandemics and other unforeseen disruptions in our normal, day-to-day business activities. Our employees, and our clients, were and are the beneficiaries of "The ABA Way".

ABA has locations in Gainesville, FL; Knoxville, TN; and

Asheville, NC – but serves clients in all 50 states.

