ABA Therapy Now Available for Children with Autism in Doylestown and Media, PA Areas

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the successful expansion of clinics in Greater Philadelphia, Helping Hands Family is excited to announce that home-based services will be available in the surrounding areas of Doylestown and Media/Swarthmore starting November 2020.

Due to the enormous demand for ABA therapy and the tremendous response by families seeking help, we are fulfilling our mission of bringing services to more children.

Currently, HHF clinicians are providing Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy to children with autism from 18 months to 21 years of age at clinics in Paoli, PA, Mt. Laurel Township, NJ and East Northport, NY, and the results are heartwarming and impressive.

"One day, you might be greeted with a smile, and it might be the first time that happened—a goal for a child, a connection that opens the door to a bigger world of interaction and getting her needs met," states Devon Kolynych-Shalon, a Registered Behavior Technician at Helping Hands Family.

Our clinicians consider each home health client's unique needs, preparing for home visits by considering their client's environment, family, and goals, then stocking up with needed equipment such as learning tools, toys, incentives, and documentation materials before hitting the road. The clinician follows strict COVID protocols including a thorough cleaning of supplies, hand washing and always wearing face masks during the session to ensure safety.

During each home visit, HHF's specialists work with children and their families in their own environment, using customized approaches that children can apply at once. Family members and caregivers learn alongside children to enhance the success of the services. ABA Therapy can improve vital life skills, interpersonal connections, and behavioral patterns that increase confidence and interaction.

Parents can call (484) 965-9966 or visit our website to start services. Please visit http://hhfamily.com for more information.

About Helping Hands Family

Helping Hands Family (HHF) is a growing provider of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy in the Northeast. We offer ABA therapy in-clinic, in-home, and in-school based on each child's unique needs. Our team is comprised of autism professionals with decades of clinical experience. They are devoted to delivering customized treatment plans for each child and helping parents navigate the path of seeing children continuously improve their skills. HHF's science-based programs help children with autism progress in social development and support new ways of interacting with the world.

