ABA Therapy provider, Helping Hands Family, Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hands Family(HHF) is proud to be Certified™ as a Great Place to Work®. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at HHF. This year, 86% of our team members proclaimed we are a great place to work – an endorsement that is nearly 50% higher than the national average.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that HHF is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"This prestigious award is a gratifying affirmation, by our team, of our purposeful approach to building a culture of quality and support!" said Fali Sidhva, CEO of Helping Hands Family. "Importantly, this award belongs to every single team member – our culture reflects each individual's contribution."

When joining the HHF team, you join a family who takes care of each other, as well as their clients. As a part of the team, you're given opportunities to continue to grow and learn. Team members are offered ongoing mentorship from experienced clinicians, access to continuing education, and professional growth opportunities within the company. HHF also offers a work-life balance that allows employees to be their best selves at home and the workplace. HHF prides themselves on their values-togetherness, trust, dedication, compassion, achievement, and celebration. These values are embraced by every team member and contributes to the collaborative culture at HHF.

HHF is hiring at all locations! If you want to join the HHF "family", please contact [email protected].

About Helping Hands Family

Helping Hands Family(HHF) is a growing provider of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy in the Northeast. We offer ABA therapy in-clinic and in-home, based on each child's unique needs. Our team is comprised of autism professionals with decades of clinical experience. They're devoted to delivering customized treatment plans through science-based programs to help children with autism progress socially and support new ways of interacting with the world.

Media Contact:

Colleen MacDonald

[email protected]

SOURCE Helping Hands Family

Related Links

https://hhfamily.com/

