Abaca Fiber Market size to increase by USD 251.18 Mn | Driven by Increasing Demand from Pulp and Paper Industry | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing demand for abaca fibers from the pulp and paper industry and increasing demand for abaca ropes in industrial application are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as challenging climate conditions will challenge market growth.

The abaca fiber market report is segmented by Product (Pulp and paper, Cordage, Fiber craft, textile, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 60% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for abaca fiber in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned:

Ching Bee Trading Corp.

DGL Global Ventures LLC

Reade International Corp.

Wigglesworth and Co. Ltd.

Abaca Fiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 251.18 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 11.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries Japan, China, US, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ching Bee Trading Corp., DGL Global Ventures LLC, Reade International Corp., and Wigglesworth and Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

