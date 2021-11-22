Abaca Fiber Market size to increase by USD 251.18 Mn | Driven by Increasing Demand from Pulp and Paper Industry | Technavio

Nov 22, 2021, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Abaca fiber Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the abaca fiber market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 251.18 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing demand for abaca fibers from the pulp and paper industry and increasing demand for abaca ropes in industrial application are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as challenging climate conditions will challenge market growth.
The abaca fiber market report is segmented by Product (Pulp and paper, Cordage, Fiber craft, textile, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 60% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for abaca fiber in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned:
- Ching Bee Trading Corp.
- DGL Global Ventures LLC
- Reade International Corp.
- Wigglesworth and Co. Ltd.
|
Abaca Fiber Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 14%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 251.18 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.23
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 60%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Japan, China, US, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Ching Bee Trading Corp., DGL Global Ventures LLC, Reade International Corp., and Wigglesworth and Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
