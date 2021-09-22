Abaca Fiber Market Size Worth $1.7 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 15.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global abaca fiber market size is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2028. Growing emphasis by governments across various countries towards the adoption of natural fibers is expected to drive market growth as a substitute for hazardous synthetic fibers and metals in various industries.

Key Insights & Findings:

The pulp and paper product segment accounted for the largest revenue share valued at USD 347.3 million in 2020 owing to rising demand for non-wood fibers as raw materials for specialty paper applications

The fiber craft product segment is expected to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period owing to rising demand for sustainable and renewable materials for craft applications such as decorative items, gifts, floral wraps, textiles, bags, and toys

The cordage product segment is expected to witness a notable revenue-based CAGR of 13.3% over the forecast period on account of rapidly growing opportunities in marine and offshore cordage application scope

Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue and was valued at USD 270.3 million in 2020, on account of wide high product demand in the manufacture of products such as ropes, currency notes, automotive, and food packaging

Manufacturers operating in the market target Japan , the U.S., and European countries due to superior biodegradability offered by the product coupled with high consumer awareness towards the use of naturally synthesized fibers

The paper and pulp industry is expected to be the dominant application segment over the forecast period. Specialty papers made of abaca fibers are lightweight and possess high tensile strength. Due to these properties, companies in the pulp and paper industry prefer abaca fibers for applications such as tea bags, large sausage casings, currency and security papers, and cigarette and filter papers.

The abaca fiber industry is expected to gain importance over the forecast period driven by the rising impetus towards the adoption of natural fibers. Superior performance and strength offered by the product are also expected to emerge as the key factors prompting the demand for abaca fiber over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global abaca fiber market on the basis of product and region:

Abaca Fiber Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Pulp & Paper



Fiber Craft



Cordage



Textile



Others

Abaca Fiber Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Philippines



Central & South America



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Abaca Fiber Market

M.A.P. Enterprises

Yzen Handicraft Export Trading

Specialty Pulp Manufacturing, Inc. (SPMI)

Ching Bee Trading Corporation

Peral Enterprises

Sellinrail International Trading Company

DGL Global Ventures LLC

Terranova Papers

