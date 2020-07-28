Abaco Announces SOSA Aligned Multiprocessor for Ultimate Performance in Demanding Applications

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco Systems today announced the IPN254, a rugged fourth generation 6U OpenVPX/SOSA aligned heterogeneous multiprocessor solution that leverages Abaco's partnership relationships. It demonstrates Abaco's commitment to continuing innovation with the latest technology and performance standards, while aligning with relevant industry standards.

In line with Abaco's commitment to maximizing the value of customer investments and minimizing long term cost of ownership, an alternative version of the IPN254 provides a straightforward, cost-effective technology insertion/upgrade solution for users of the IPN252, delivering substantially superior performance with minimal disruption. The IPN254 provides an upgrade from a third generation Intel processor to a ninth generation processor, and improves on the IPN252's 1.4 TeraFLOPS of GPU performance with 6.4 TeraFLOPS.

This innovative combination of the latest NVIDIA® Turing TU106 embedded/chip-down GPGPU with the latest generation Intel® Xeon® E CPU yields maximum processing performance in a rugged, single 6U VPX slot. Additionally, the IPN254 utilizes Mellanox ConnectX-5, facilitating dual 40 GigE KR4 data plane fat-pipes for increased bandwidth across the system.

The IPN254 addresses the customer requirement for data plane bandwidth, as well as increased application- and mission data security. It increases overall system performance to contribute to customers' success in data-intensive digital signal processing applications including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), high performance airborne radar, synthetic aperture radar, and ground moving target indicators.

Peter Thompson, Vice President of Product Management at Abaco Systems, said: "The IPN254 demonstrates Abaco's commitment to listening to our customers and delivering the increased GPU and CPU performance their applications need, but within the same SWaP envelope. It also leverages our highly-valued partnerships with Intel and NVIDIA to deliver a product that will enable our customers to do more with less, thereby lowering overall cost of ownership."

The IPN254 features the NVIDIA® Turing TU106 embedded/chip-down GPGPU (6.4 TFLOPS peak performance) and the Intel Xeon E CPU with 64GB DDR4 with ECC, 32 MB Flash, and up to 256 GB SSD. It includes the Xilinx Zynq Ultrascale+ FPGA with its advanced security features, and delivers a multi-fabric architecture on the data, control, and expansion planes. The IPN254 provides support for the latest DisplayPort™ 1.4 outputs capable of 4K @ 120 Hz or 5K @ 60 Hz, in line with the latest display standards. It also provides a dual 40 GbE data plane, plus dual 10GbE ports on the control plane, and 16 lanes of PCIe on the expansion plane enabling the IPN254 to move unprecedented amounts of data within the IPN254 itself as well as around the wider ecosystem of which it is part. The IPN254 is available as a SOSA aligned offering.

About Abaco Systems

With more than 30 years' experience, Abaco Systems is a global leader in open architecture computing and electronic systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications. We create innovative, modular solutions based on open standards that are characterized by outstanding price/performance, ultimate rugged reliability and minimal SWaP. Our goal is to be a significant contributor to our customers' success, partnering with them to reduce cost, time-to-deployment and risk and supporting them over the long term. With an active presence in hundreds of national asset platforms on land, sea and in the air, Abaco Systems is trusted where it matters most. www.abaco.com

Intel and Xeon are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation. NVIDIA and Quadro RTX are registered trademarks or trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation. Xilinx and Zynq are registered trademarks, and Ultrascale+ is a trademark, of Xilinx, Inc. SOSA is a trademark of The Open Group. DisplayPort is a trademark of VESA. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

