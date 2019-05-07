Abaco Announces Ultra-high Performance Graphics, Vision and AI Evaluation Platform Featuring NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier Module

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco Systems today announced the GVC1001 ultra-high performance graphics, vision and AI evaluation platform. It is based on the recently-released NVIDIA® Jetson™ AGX Xavier™ module that features an NVIDIA Volta GPU with 512 Tensor Cores and an 8-core ARM® CPU. The GVC1001 is capable of up to 5.7 TeraFLOPS of performance.

The GVC1001 is ideal for deployment on highly constrained platforms such as autonomous vehicles. Typical applications include embedded training, 360° situational awareness, EO/IR processing, non-cert Degraded Visual Environment (DVE), display processing, moving map and many more.

These types of compute-, data- and image-intensive applications are now requiring AI, deep learning techniques and inferencing engines - which the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier module delivers. This new level of processing is required for advanced digital maps, image recognition, image segmentation, object localization, image fusion, image stabilization, object tracking and image correction within the target applications.

The GVC1001 is particularly suitable for ground vehicles as it provides two CANBus ports for vehicle data. It is capable of very high bandwidth with video ingest from multiple cameras over the two 10GbE ports. Additionally, for data-intensive applications, the 512-core CUDA®-capable Volta GPU opens up a broad range of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) applications. These include wide area persistent surveillance, hyperspectral sensor fusion, IED detection, and synthetic aperture radar processing.

"As an NVIDIA Jetson Preferred Partner in the military/aerospace segment, we have early access to NVIDIA's design and support resources, meaning we can innovate earlier, and be on the leading edge of NVIDIA's product roadmap – to the benefit of our customers," said Peter Thompson, Vice President, Product Management, Abaco Systems. "The GVC1001 delivers a huge amount of customer- and application researched value, and is an off-the-shelf solution that can reduce cost, risk and time to market."

In addition to the dual 10 GBE ports and two CANBus ports, the GVC1001 features extensive I/O flexibility with two Gigabit Ethernet ports, two DisplayPort™ 1.4 ports and two USB 3.0 ports. It is ideally complemented by Abaco's RES3000 family of rugged Ethernet switches for the aggregation of input from multiple cameras.

256 GBytes of NVMe SSD bulk storage is provided as standard to store mission- and moving map data.

To enable the rapid development of image processing and manipulation application development, the GVC1001 is supported by Abaco's AXIS ImageFlex image processing and visualization toolkit, which is designed to allow engineers to harness the full potential of NVIDIA GPUs. ImageFlex greatly simplifies application creation by delivering a powerful set of high-level application programming interfaces (APIs) that exploit the full capabilities of the underlying GPUs while abstracting the complex details associated with each implementation. Applications built using the ImageFlex framework are easier to develop, test, debug and maintain, while speeding time to deployment by up to five times.

