Abaco Receives Multiple Innovation Awards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco Systems today announced that three of the company's products had been recognized by Military & Aerospace Electronics and Intelligent Aerospace as being technological innovations that address defense and aerospace electronics design challenges with real solutions.

The innovative solutions honored by Military & Aerospace Electronics and Intelligent Aerospace are the VP430 Direct RF Processing System, SBC3511 SOSA™ aligned 3U VPX single board computer, and the GBX25 Level 3 Managed 6U VME NETernity™ Ethernet Switch.

"At Abaco, we pride ourselves on our ability to innovate and to deliver solutions to our customers that can help make a real difference to our warfighters," said Peter Thompson, Vice President, Product Management at Abaco. "To be recognized in this way is clear, independent testimony to the success of our efforts, and acknowledges the wide-ranging talents of the engineers who call our Innovation Centers home."

The Military & Aerospace Electronics and Intelligent Aerospace Technology Innovation Awards recognize developers of the most influential enabling technologies for aerospace and defense applications. Enabling technologies are developed or discovered that actually solve design problems. Often these enabling technology solutions solve problems for which there was no known solution before, or which were particularly difficult.

The VP430 Direct RF Processing System was the first 3U VPX COTS solution to feature the all new Xilinx® ZU27DR RF system-on-chip (RFSoC) technology. It is also one of the densest analog FPGA DSP boards available, with eight ADC and DAC synchronized channels, and features the ability to synchronize multiple boards for even larger system applications. Designed for advanced electronic warfare applications including MIMO (multiple input/output), beamforming, sensor processing and radar signal processing, the VP430 is a major step forward in performance and density, enabling the use of fewer boards and much less power while delivering increased processing throughput.

The SBC3511 offers a 40GigE data plane for alignment with the SOSA™ (Sensor Open Systems Architecture) 3U I/O-intensive SBC plug-in card profile. It features the 9th generation i7 6-core Intel ®Xeon® E-2276ME processor ('Coffee Lake Refresh') operating at 2.8GHz (with turbo mode up to 4.4GHz). The processor is specifically designed for the specific demands of embedded applications. The SBC3511is distinguished by its extensive provision for secure computing with a security hub based on the Xilinx® Ultrascale+™ FPGA. The SBC3511 is also differentiated by its advanced cooling architecture for conduction cooled boards.

A single flexible platform, the GBX25 allows virtually all 6U VME Ethernet switch solutions to be architected with a single product, whether front or rear (or both) I/O, copper or fiber, 1G or 10G. Up to four 10G SFP+ modules brings the ability to aggregate multiple 1G channels together. The 10G functionality makes it possible to use the switch as an aggregator of multiple video/sensor data streams to be sent via one or more 10G uplinks to other systems such as data servers or mission computers. Typical applications for the GBX25 include mission computing; fire control; radar; sensor/video aggregation and networking; and radar.

About Abaco Systems

With more than 30 years' experience, Abaco Systems is a global leader in open architecture computing and electronic systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications. We create innovative, modular solutions based on open standards that are characterized by outstanding price/performance, ultimate rugged reliability and minimal SWaP. Our goal is to be a significant contributor to our customers' success, partnering with them to reduce cost, time-to-deployment and risk and supporting them over the long term. With an active presence in hundreds of national asset platforms on land, sea and in the air, Abaco Systems is trusted where it matters most. www.abaco.com

Intel and Xeon are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation. Xilinx is a registered trademark, and Ultrascale+ is a trademark, of Xilinx, Inc.. SOSA is a trademark of The Open Group. NETernity is a trademark of Abaco Systems. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Abaco Systems

Related Links

https://www.abaco.com

