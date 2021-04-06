Abaco Systems and CoreAVI Announce Partnership Extension for Flight-Certifiable Graphics Processing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco Systems, Inc. and CoreAVI announced an extension of their partnership through the signing of a licensing agreement that allows Abaco to implement the AMD Embedded Radeon™ E9171 GPU, associated COTS-D hardware IP, and Vulkan graphics and compute capabilities from CoreAVI into a new rugged embedded graphics processor to be produced and delivered by Abaco.

The new offering provides a low-risk solution for systems integrators requiring safety-critical certification for graphics processing in high-integrity visual applications such as cockpit display, navigation, synthetic vision, sensor fusion, as well as critical-process vision and graphics systems in medical, energy, industrial automation and more. This partnership gives customers access to the first-to-market safety critical AMD E9171 GPU as a COTS product designed to meet RTCA DO-254/DO-178C (EUROCAE ED-80/ED-12C) up to Design Assurance Level (DAL) A for flight-certifiable applications in military and civilian aviation. It also supports other process/mission-critical applications that may not require safety certification but still necessitate high performance real-time graphics and compute processing.

"We're excited to bring the E9171 GPU to our customers," said Pete Thompson, VP of Product Management at Abaco. "This roadmap upgrade to the E8860 improves performance and reduces power, all while allowing customers to leverage code from legacy OpenGL applications. Our customers count on us to bring the newest technology to market quickly. Our partnership with CoreAVI does exactly that."

John Muller, Chief Growth Officer at Abaco, said, "More and more, we see avionics suppliers making the switch to off-the-shelf solutions for flight-certifiable applications. As graphics systems are tasked with ever increasing scope of functionality, bringing higher-performance hardware, software, and supporting certification artifacts is critical. Partnering with CoreAVI helps our customers expand their offering and get to market quicker."

"We're delighted to partner with Abaco. Their long history of high-quality rugged embedded electronics products made them the ideal choice to bring the E9171 to market for flight certifiable applications," said Dan Joncas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at CoreAVI. "Abaco's hardware solution, together with our E9171 COTS-D design, DO-254 lifecycle data and our Vulkan-based platform provide integrators with state-of-the-art performance with modern graphics and GPU compute functionality required for today's safety critical intelligent mission system".

