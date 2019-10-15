Abaco Systems Announces New High Performance Ethernet Switch to Bring Extended Levels of Capability to 6U VME Systems

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco Systems today announced the GBX25 Level 3 Managed 6U VME NETernity Ethernet Switch. It provides unprecedented flexibility, delivering new levels of simplicity in configuring 6U VME network support and handling almost any network configuration while delivering industry-leading performance. The GBX25 represents the optimum switch solution for any user planning to create new systems based on the 6U VME architecture, or planning to refresh existing systems.

Typical applications for the GBX25 include mission computing; fire control; radar; sensor/video aggregation and networking; and radar. It is also appropriate for industrial and automation applications.

For existing users of Abaco's GBX24 and RM921B, the GBX25 represents a 100% pin-compatible technology insertion opportunity, delivering a simple, straightforward, cost-effective upgrade in capability and performance, while guaranteeing long term availability. It also represents an ideal enhancement for systems using Abaco's RM922, GBX16 and GBX16A switches.

The GBX25 also provides support for the latest release of Abaco's OpenWare switch management environment designed specifically for the military/aerospace environment, bringing new levels of flexibility, manageability and security.

A single flexible platform, the GBX25 allows virtually all 6U VME Ethernet switch solutions to be architected with a single product, whether front or rear (or both) I/O, copper or fiber, 1G or 10G. Up to four 10G SFP+ modules brings the ability to aggregate multiple 1G channels together. The 10G functionality makes it possible to use the switch as an aggregator of multiple video/sensor data streams to be sent via one or more 10G uplinks to other systems such as data servers or mission computers.

The use of SFP modules also brings the ability for customers to configure the GBX25 to fit their application precisely, and not be constrained by fixed configurations. Having a common platform allows for engineers to use the GBX25 in multiple systems without the need to relearn the capabilities of the product or how to configure the management software.

The dual I/O variant will offer up to 40 switched ports (24 rear VME ports and 16 front panel ports), potentially allowing for a single switch to replace two others that would need to be configured independently in existing systems. It can also make an important contribution to minimizing slot usage in a system, reducing its SWaP (size, weight and power) profile.

"While other companies are allowing their 6U VME offering to decline in competitiveness, Abaco remains committed to ensuring that users of VME systems continue to have access to the latest cutting edge switch fabric technologies, providing not only high performance but also longevity," said Peter Thompson, Vice President, Product Management at Abaco Systems. "It is also further evidence of our commitment to our customers that we will help them minimize their long term cost of ownership."

"The GBX25 offers increased capability in port density and data rates; lower power consumption than previous products; and the ability to guarantee the highest levels of security through the use of the latest release of OpenWare," continued Thompson. "It is a further demonstration of our belief in the long term viability of the VME architecture."

The maximum non-blocking switching bandwidth of 340Gbps in the highest density version of the product provides more than sufficient headroom for even the most demanding applications.

Supported interfaces include 10/100/1000BASE-T, 100BASE-FX, 1000BASE-SX, 1000BASE-LX, 10GBASE-SR and 10GBASE-LR.

OpenWare was developed by Abaco's Networking Innovation Center, and has been adapted on numerous occasions to deliver the functionality required by specific applications. It benefits from over 20 years of continuous development, and is field-proven in thousands of mission-critical installations around the world - even in space. Multi-level military-grade security delivers the optimum application-dependent balance between protecting data and preventing unauthorized access on the one hand and accessibility and usability on the other.

