Abaco Systems Announces Significant Upgrade for SWE540A 40 Gigabit Ethernet Switch

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco Systems today announced a significant upgrade for its NETernity SWE540A 6U OpenVPX VPX 40 Gigabit Ethernet Switch with the availability of a conduction-cooled variant, enabling the highest possible Ethernet speeds to be deployed in a broader range of environments – notably, those most susceptible to extremes of heat and vibration. Customers can now standardize on a single switch, choosing the most appropriate ruggedization level according to the planned deployment.

The SWE540A offers the opportunity to create complete, 40 Gigabit-capable systems featuring Abaco's SBC627 6U VPX single board computer and DSP282A multiprocessor. The new version of the SWE540A also provides a straightforward upgrade opportunity for existing users of Abaco's conduction-cooled GBX460 10 Gigabit Ethernet Switch, simplifying the transition from 10 Gigabit Ethernet to 40 Gigabit Ethernet.

Advanced features and capability offered by the SWE540A include data center bridging to accommodate even the most data-intensive applications. SWE540A connectivity includes four QSFP+ (40GBASE-SR4/LR4) ports and two 1000BaseT ports to the front panel, and 40GBASE-KR4/10GBASE-KX4 with up to 39 rear I/O ports for data plane and control plane to the rear panel.

The rugged SWE540A supports full Layer 2/3 features including hardware Layer 3 forwarding at fabric speed rates. Layer 3 switching and routing is a critical requirement for advanced security and complex networks. It provides dynamic routing over standard routing protocols, enabling a flexible range of network/fabric configurations and applications.

"The battlefield platforms of tomorrow will rely on the fastest possible network speeds to ensure the fastest possible transit of data between subsystems – not least those that gather field of operations data, turn it into actionable information and deliver it to where it's needed," said Peter Thompson, Vice President, Product Management at Abaco Systems. "This new variant of the SWE540A is designed for precisely those environments – delivering not only leading edge Ethernet speeds but also the rugged reliability that is critical to mission success."

The switch features Abaco's OpenWare™ switch management software, allowing it to be easily customized for specific customer requirements. OpenWare provides support for a wide range of network protocols and MIBs (management information bases) with extensive capabilities for multicast, Quality of Service, VLANs, and differentiated services. The OpenWare management interface may be accessed via serial console, SNMP, Telnet, SSH or web interface.

The combination of the SWE540A's hardware and the OpenWare switch management software delivers comprehensive security capabilities. Designed for deployment in security-sensitive mission critical applications, SWE540A features include denial of service attack prevention, user password mechanisms with multiple levels of security and military level authorization schemes including 802.1X and sanitization to allow the overwrite of non-volatile storage if a system is compromised. Survivability is also enhanced by ECC protection on the management processor memory which offers higher reliability in harsh environments.

