Abaco Systems Announces the MAGIC1A, a High Performance Embedded Computer with a Modular, Scalable Approach to System Design and Architecture

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco Systems, Inc. announces the MAGIC1A, a high performance embedded computer (HPEC) with a modular, scalable approach to system design and architecture; based on 3U-VPX technology. The MAGIC1A improves on a legacy design and delivers the latest in graphics and computer processing in a rugged SWaP-C3 display computer, which ensures seamless integration and showcases Abaco's commitment to an extensive technology roadmap. This small factor system provides cutting edge processing and graphics, which meets rugged computer needs for industrial and military customers.

The MAGIC1A serves as an upgrade to its predecessor (the MAGIC1) by delivering increases in power supply capability, an enhanced removable hard drive, and a more modular approach to system design allowing for upgrades over time. It provides increases in CPU and GPU performance, with the Intel Xeon E3-1505M v6 (Quad Core) @ 3 GHz base frequency, up to 4.0 GHz Turbo Boost, and the NVIDIA® Pascal ™ Quadro® P2000 GPU with 768 cores, 4GBytes of GDDR5 memory and CUDA® support, capable of delivering up to 2.3 TeraFLOPS of floating point performance. The MAGIC1A features harsh environment survivability and reliability.

The MAGIC1A provides a fully capable next generation, rugged, mission computing platform with enhanced processing, modern communication interfaces and mission proven Avionics platform IO. The MAGIC1A is assembled and integrated from the factory, then delivered to the customer ready for their software application to be installed. Its upgrades ultimately remove costly development and integration schedules while delivering high quality, fully functional hardware, allowing more time to focus on software and intellectual property, as well as avoiding the risk of system obsolescence.

Pete Thompson, VP of product management for Abaco Systems, Inc. said, "Abaco is committed to leading the industry in commercial off the shelf rugged processing by paying close attention to technology advancement, quality and design. The MAGIC1A delivers on this commitment by providing high end computer processing in a small, off the shelf, rugged package prepared to perform."

