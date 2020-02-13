Abaco Systems Expands Huntsville Footprint with New Headquarters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco Systems today announced that the company has completed its move into its new headquarters, which significantly expands its footprint in Huntsville. 8800 Redstone Gateway hosts a significant new Engineering Innovation Center, a purpose-built training facility, and close proximity to key customers. Abaco's new headquarters has space available for further expansion in line with the company's continued growth.

The move provides Abaco with the head room and resources that will allow the company to continue to develop the innovative embedded computing technologies and solutions that have enabled it to become a leading supplier to the defense market, with longstanding relationships with all major primes and tier-1 suppliers.

"Increased demand for electronics content to power contemporary platforms is driving significant growth at Abaco," said Rich Sorelle, President and CEO. "Our expertise in areas such as modular, open-standards architectures; rugged reliability and advanced thermal management; artificial intelligence, machine learning and autonomy; software tools; high performance video and graphics; and advanced, secure networking has earned us positions on national asset platforms. Our new Engineering Innovation Center will accelerate these efforts and bring more value to our customers."

Acquiring the new facility enables Abaco to expand the company's manufacturing capacity at its original headquarters at Memorial Parkway SW. It also allows Abaco to respond to growing customer demand for shorter lead times as defense technology programs come under increasing pressure to move from conception to deployment more rapidly.

"This expansion is a milestone for Abaco and evidence of the continued success and growth of our business," continued Sorelle. "We look for the most talented people to join us in our mission to solve our customers' most complex embedded computing challenges. We believe the quality of our new facilities and the attractive location will prove to be a major draw to prospective employees."

Approximately 300 of Abaco's 750 worldwide employees are located in Huntsville. Huntsville is well known as a key location within the aerospace and defense industry, with high profile companies including Boeing, DRS, Georgia Tech Research Institute, L-3, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon – all of which Abaco counts as customers – having a presence in the city.

With more than 30 years' experience, Abaco Systems is a leading provider of commercial off-the-shelf ("COTS") ruggedized, embedded computing solutions for mission-critical defense, aerospace, and industrial applications. We create innovative, modular solutions based on open standards that are characterized by outstanding price/performance, ultimate rugged reliability and minimal SWaP. Our goal is to be a significant contributor to our customers' success, partnering with them to reduce cost, time-to-deployment and risk and supporting them over the long term. With an active presence in hundreds of national asset platforms on land, sea and in the air, Abaco Systems is trusted where it matters most.

