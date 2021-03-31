Abaco Systems Partners with Rebel Alliance to Demonstrate Integrated Battle Management Solution

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco Systems announced today a partnership with Rebel Alliance, allowing the company to demonstrate their Rebel's Safe Strike™ software product for Battle Management and Command & Control applications.

The Safe Strike software is deployable on Abaco's 3U VPX ecosystem, utilizing SBC, GPU/GPGPU platforms and Mission Ready Systems. In particular, the demonstration runs on Abaco's MAGIC1A, a high performance rugged display computer to demonstrate interoperability with the third party specialized software.

"Battle Management and C&C applications are a key focus for us at Abaco, and this partnership with Rebel allows us to show prospective customers a complete, integrated, hardware and software solution that is rugged and ready to deploy," said Peter Thompson, Vice President, Product Management at Abaco Systems. "We are actively seeking partnerships with software vendors like Rebel that align with Abaco's technology initiatives and provide new and technically diverse solutions to complex customer issues."

Safe Strike is a battlefield management application based on Rebel Alliance Core Engine (RACE). RACE is a complete multi-platform (Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, Android) engine that helps build rock-solid Command and Control architectures. Its graphical component is capable of high-performance rendering of 3D Offline Raster/Vector Maps and Augmented Reality on the great majority of COTS hardware and software platforms, mobile and fixed. Its communication component is designed to allow the exchange of the operational picture and of actionable tactical information in every possible network configuration, spanning from extremely low speed submarine communications to high speed MANET networks. The User Interface of each specific application is designed to be intuitive and very easy to use without the need for expensive training.

"The architecture we have been building up from the original Safe Strike, an initially standalone JTAC application" said Michele De Sio, Rebel Alliance CEO, "is now mature and can provide, in many different scenarios, either complete applications to the end user, or network engines to system integrators. We are very happy with the opportunity to integrate our software with Abaco powerful computers and look forward to supporting their customers as their operating requirements evolve in the future."

The MAGIC1A is a rugged line replaceable unit (LRU) suitable for high-performance heavy parallel processing and math-intensive computing in the harshest of environments. The combination of CPU and GPGPU processors in a low SWaP-C3 package ensures it can be used across a wide range of commercial and military applications, including displays, situational awareness, data/RADAR processing, video processing, image/signal/data classification, and artificial intelligence (AI). Utilizing an Intel Xeon E3 v6 CPU and a NVIDIA Quadro P2000 GPU this solution provides an ideal platform for both runtime performance and ease of programming. The quad-core CPU and 768-core GPU, connected by Gen 3 PCI Express, are capable of up to 2.3 TFLOPS floating point performance - with CUDA™ and OpenCL™ support. With extensive I/O capabilities to enable use in a variety of deployed situations, the MAGIC1A also contains Ethernet, USB, ANSI TIA/EIA serial communications, DisplayPort and DVI video output, MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC 429 avionics protocol interfaces, and general purpose I/O.

About Abaco Systems

With more than 30 years' experience, Abaco Systems is a global leader in open architecture computing and electronic systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications. We create innovative, modular solutions based on open standards that are characterized by outstanding price/performance, ultimate rugged reliability, and minimal SWaP. Our goal is to be a significant contributor to our customers' success, partnering with them to reduce cost, time-to-deployment and risk and supporting them over the long term. With an active presence in hundreds of national asset platforms on land, sea and in the air, Abaco Systems is trusted where it matters most. www.abaco.com

About Rebel Alliance

Located in Florence, Italy, Rebel Alliance develops software products for C4I and Simulation. The company builds mission oriented and highly flexible software products, which are conceived from the beginning to leverage the mobile COTS revolution and in which mission simulation is packaged with the very tools that are used during mission execution. www.rebelalliance.it

