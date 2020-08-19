Abaco Systems to Provide FPGA Systems for Deployment by US Air Force

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco today announced that it had won orders from a major systems integrator, who specialize in providing advanced technologies for the aerospace and defense market, for a quantity of Abaco's PC821 FPGA Cards and FMC120 FPGA Mezzanine Cards. The boards will be deployed in a subsystem that will provide the FPGA processing capability needed to scan, analyze, and action satcom data transmissions for the US Air Force.

The customer had a number of stringent selection criteria for the FPGA processing solution. It should be based on the PCIe™ architecture, and offer flexibility in terms of FPGA choice. The requirement was for a single vendor complete board set solution that would support four analog-to-digital (A/D) and four digital-to-analog (D/A) channels at 16-bit resolution. Most importantly, it should be capable of straightforward transition from the PCIe-based proof-of-concept stage to rugged deployment in a 3U VPX system – meaning that the chosen vendor would need to offer common BSPs across multiple architectures.

"Abaco offers one of the broadest ranges of FPGA, DSP and RFSoC platforms in the industry that are specifically designed for the demands of sophisticated electronic warfare applications for deployment in the harshest environments," said John Muller, Chief Growth Officer at Abaco Systems. "They are also built using industry standards – such as PCI and 3U VPX – to provide the flexibility and interoperability our customers need, and can make a significant contribution to eliminating the time and expense involved in in-house development."

The PC821 is a high-performance, PCI Express card with advanced DSP capabilities and multiple I/O options. It supports one VITA 57.4-compliant FMC+ and one VITA 57.1 compliant HPC FMC site. Both FMC sites are closely coupled to the Xilinx® Virtex™ or Kintex™ UltraScale™ FPGA and a DDR4-2133 SDRAM SO-DIMM.The PC821's PCIe Gen3 interface can support up to eight lanes.

The card features a single-lane SFP+ module as a serial peripheral interface. An 8-lane 14Gbps FireFly connector is also available as an optional serial peripheral interface. The FireFly connection can be made accessible either from inside the chassis or, alternatively, from the bezel if the SPF + cage is removed.

The PC821 is designed for high-performance applications that require large-band signal digitization or generation through the use of accelerated frequency domain algorithms.

The FMC120 provides four 16-bit A/D channels up to 1Gsps, four 16-bit D/A channels up to 1.25Gsps and up to 2.8Gsps sample rate with interpolation. The devices can function up to 1Gsps during simultaneously D/A and A/D operation as the clock source is shared.

The design is based on Texas Instruments' ADS54J60 Analog-to-Digital converter and Texas Instruments' DAC39J84 Digital-to-Analog converter.

The sample clock can be supplied externally through a coax connection or supplied by an internal clock source (optionally locked to an external reference). Additionally, a trigger input is available for customized synchronization.

About Abaco Systems

With more than 30 years' experience, Abaco Systems is a global leader in open architecture computing and electronic systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications. We create innovative, modular solutions based on open standards that are characterized by outstanding price/performance, ultimate rugged reliability and minimal SWaP. Our goal is to be a significant contributor to our customers' success, partnering with them to reduce cost, time-to-deployment and risk and supporting them over the long term. With an active presence in hundreds of national asset platforms on land, sea and in the air, Abaco Systems is trusted where it matters most. https://www.abaco.com

Xilinx is a registered trademark, and Virtex an Kintex are trademarks, of Xilinx Inc. PCIe is a trademark of PCI-SIG. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners

SOURCE Abaco Systems

Related Links

https://www.abaco.com

