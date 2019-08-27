Abaco to Reinforce International Presence at DSEI 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco Systems today announced that the company will be exhibiting at DSEI (Stand: N8-380), one of the world's largest trade fairs for the defense and security industry.

DSEI (Defence and Security Equipment International) takes place at the ExCel Centre in London's docklands, immediately next to the River Thames, from September 10-13, connecting governments, national armed forces, industry thought leaders and the global defense and security supply chain. According to the organizers it will see no fewer than 35,000 attendees; 1,600 exhibitors; and feature more than 40 international pavilions. It is supported by the UK Ministry of Defence and the UK Department for International Trade.

"Abaco is one of the very few suppliers to the military embedded computing market to have a truly international footprint, enabling us to develop close relationships with our customers wherever they're located," said John Muller, Chief Growth Office at Abaco Systems. "That makes DSEI an outstanding opportunity for us to showcase the breadth and depth of our offering, as well as the numerous high profile international programs in which we have participated over the past 30+ years."

Electronic warfare will be the key theme on the Abaco stand, which will showcase the GVC1001 ultra-high performance graphics, vision and AI evaluation platform. It is based on the recently-released NVIDIA® Jetson™ AGX Xavier™ module that features an NVIDIA Volta GPU with 512 Tensor Cores and an 8-core ARM® CPU. The GVC1001 is capable of up to 10 TeraFLOPS of performance.

The GVC1001 is ideal for deployment on highly constrained platforms such as autonomous vehicles. Typical applications include embedded training, 360° situational awareness, EO/IR processing, non-cert Degraded Visual Environment (DVE), display processing, moving map and many more.

"These types of compute-, data- and image-intensive applications are now requiring AI, deep learning techniques and inferencing engines - which the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier module delivers," continued Muller. "This new level of processing is required for advanced digital maps, image recognition, image segmentation, object localization, image fusion, image stabilization, object tracking and image correction within the target applications."

The GVC1001 is particularly suitable for ground vehicles as it provides two CANBus ports for vehicle data. It is capable of very high bandwidth with video ingest from multiple cameras over the two 10GbE ports. Additionally, for data-intensive applications, the 512-core CUDA®-capable Volta GPU opens up a broad range of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) applications. These include wide area persistent surveillance, hyperspectral sensor fusion, IED detection, and synthetic aperture radar processing.

