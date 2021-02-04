Abaco Wins New Contract for Electronic Warfare Analysis System

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco Systems announces a multi-million-dollar design win for sixty units of the VP430 radio frequency system-on-chip RFSoC, direct RF processing system, which will be used on a counter fire target acquisition radar upgrade. This new generation of counter fire sensor increases the ability to respond to newly identified threats and changing missions which enables more efficient counter measures.

Abaco's conduction cooled, rugged, chip down, RF processing board is built on a 3U VPX form factor. Mounting the RFSoC directly on a carrier card results in a reduction in space requirements and optimized thermal transfer while increasing the mean time between failure (MTBF). The VP430 reduces RF signal chain complexity, maximizes input/output channel density, utilizing a flexible and secure processing powerhouse and offloading data more efficiently.

Abaco's engineering team worked closely with the customer to ensure that the VP430 will meet the system's technical design requirements and provided a proposal that was selected over other embedded systems providers. In this fast-changing defense industry, our expert engineers support our customers so they can focus on other core system elements to deliver their best technology solutions. This program is expected to be delivered over three years, meeting the customer's needs for price, schedule, and functionality.

Pete Thompson, Vice President of Product Management at Abaco Systems, Inc. said, "At Abaco it is always our goal to provide innovative solutions to our customers which will ensure their success given their need for advanced configurations. Our team is proud to deliver the VP430 as an answer to our customers' demand in an electronic warfare application in addition to the other military and commercial uses that it services. Providing access to our engineering resources enables our customers' expertise to thrive on our products."

