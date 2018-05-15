Abaco Wins Orders to Support Submarine Console

The order is for Abaco's SBC329 3U VPX single board computer and PEX430 PCI Express switches/PMC carrier boards. The estimated value of the program to Abaco is in excess of $1.5 million.

"Abaco was the first company to launch 3U VPX single board computers when we announced the SBC340 in May 2006, and we were subsequently instrumental in creating the OpenVPX industry standard. We have continued to lead the industry on 3U VPX," said John Muller, Chief Growth Officer, Abaco Systems. "Our leadership in rugged, minimal SWaP solutions – ideal for deployment in the challenging, constrained environment typical of a submarine - is also widely acknowledged. We are delighted to have been chosen to be part of such an important program."

The SBC329 rugged 3U VPX single board computer is based on the Intel® Xeon® E3-1505M oe E3-1505L v6 (quad core) processor with a 3.0GHz base frequency and up to 4.0 GHz TurboBoost. It supports up to 16 GBytes of memory, and is designed to deliver optimum performance in a range of demanding high performance embedded computing (HPEC) applications in harsh military/aerospace environments such as electronic warfare, radar/sonar, command and control, ISR and signal processing.

Also notable is the enhanced support the SBC329 provides to enable customers to implement advanced security capabilities such as anti-tamper and information assurance. This support includes an inherently secure SmartFusion2 FPGA solution, and support for Intel's Trusted Execution Technology.

The PEX430 enables designers to build complex VPX systems with multiple single board computers and multiple I/O modules. It provides both a PCI Express™ switch and a mezzanine carrier. The PCI Express capability of the PEX430 allows up to four ports of 4-lane PCI Express to be connected to a non-blocking line-speed switch. The PEX430 switch supports non-transparent bridging mode to allow multiple hosts to be connected together, and also has an 8-lane PCIe™ port to the XMC site, or alternatively a 4-lane PCIe port to a PCI-X™ bridge for the PMC site.

About Abaco Systems

With more than 30 years' experience, Abaco Systems is a global leader in open architecture computing and electronic systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications. We create innovative, modular solutions based on open standards that are characterized by outstanding price/performance, ultimate rugged reliability and minimal SWaP. Our goal is to be a significant contributor to our customers' success, partnering with them to reduce cost, time-to-deployment and risk and supporting them over the long term. With an active presence in hundreds of national asset platforms on land, sea and in the air, Abaco Systems is trusted where it matters most. www.abaco.com

