Abacode Announces Participation in CyberXchange, a B2B ecommerce Marketplace Dedicated to Cybersecurity

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacode today announced the availability of its Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Services available on CyberXchange, the innovative new ecommerce marketplace dedicated to cybersecurity and compliance. For the first time, CIOs, CISOs and IT professionals can find and consult with supplier partners or purchase Abacode's solutions mapped to the major cybersecurity frameworks such as SOC 2, PCI, CMMC, and NIST bringing unprecedented visibility and efficiencies in building their cybersecurity programs.

Built on CyberXchange's proprietary mapping engine and AI platform called Harmony, Abacode's solutions are available now at: cyberxchange.apptega.com/company/abacode.

According to a recent study by PwC, 91% of all enterprises are following at least one cybersecurity framework, which mandates hundreds of requirements to quickly satisfy by sorting through a flood of 5,000+ disjointed security products and services currently on the market. Until CyberXchange, there was no easy way to find a product or service mapped to a specific framework requirement leading to massive over-expenditures, vendor overload, and inefficiencies. CyberXchange's underlying technology maps the world's leading cybersecurity products with over 10,000+ framework requirements giving B2B buyers a new efficient way to filter and buy the products and services they need more efficiently than any other approach.

"We're thrilled to be a CyberXchange partner to help IT professionals, end user clients, and solution providers more easily evaluate and purchase Abacode's Cybersecurity solutions in a new and innovative way," said Greg Chevalier, Senior VP Partners, Abacode. "CyberXchange provides new clients and partners one more innovative way to find us when seeking Cybersecurity solutions mapped to industry frameworks. Such frameworks have become a condition of doing business and this platform will allow CyberXchange users to have access to Abacode Cybersecurity and Compliance solutions that help them advance their business.".

"We're excited to welcome Abacode onto the CyberXchange platform to provide a completely new way for anyone searching for great cybersecurity products and services to quickly evaluate and buy Abacode's solutions," said Armistead Whitney, CEO of CyberXchange. "Through our unique mapping engine and AI platform, CyberXchange delivers the power of relevancy and choice for any buyer and budget – from big brands to verified emerging providers – all within a simple UI experience. Abacode joining CyberXchange gives B2B customers an exciting new way to find and experience their solutions."

Abacode is a next-generation Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Provider (MCCP). Leveraging a unified platform, we help you implement a holistic, framework-based cybersecurity program. Our unique model enables you to transform cybersecurity challenges into a competitive advantage. We meet you where you are to help you make objective and reasoned security investments.

About CyberXchange

CyberXchange from Apptega is the first B2B ecommerce marketplace dedicated to cybersecurity. CyberXchange connects organizations of all sizes with verified vendors and products that map to a desired cybersecurity framework to address the ever-changing threat landscape and solve compliance challenges. Started in 2020, CyberXchange is based in Atlanta, GA and includes hundreds of solutions from top category leaders and emerging providers. For more information, visit: https://cyberxchange.apptega.com.

