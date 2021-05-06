Abacode Announces Record Q1 Sales Results

Abacode's Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Program (MCCP Core™) offering is unique in the industry by unifying cybersecurity & compliance into a single managed service for one convenient monthly subscription fee.

Clients, partners, supply-chain, and regulators are increasingly demanding that organizations prove a degree of cybersecurity maturity tied to one or several compliance and best-practices frameworks. This is driving a growing interrelationship between cybersecurity & compliance. By combining these into a single managed program, customers realize substantial cost savings and reduced operational and organizational complexity.

"We're excited to see the momentum we are experiencing in the new year." said Michael Ferris, Abacode's Chief Executive Officer. "Our focus on innovation and providing world-class services and value to our customers is resulting in a great platform for our growth."

Toney Jennings, Abacode's Chief Revenue Officer commented, "The reception in the market to our MCCP Core offering has been extraordinary. Many of the same issues that customers have traditionally faced around cybersecurity complexity, costs, and lack of qualified expertise are now being compounded by the same issues with compliance management. It is gratifying to see our new offering making a significant impact on our customers."

About Abacode

Abacode is a next-generation Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Provider (MCCP). Abacode's MCCP approach enables customers to achieve a state of continuous cybersecurity and compliance.

Abacode works with organizations of all sizes by reducing their operating costs, increase internal efficiency and give them the ability to partially or fully outsource an entire cybersecurity and compliance program.

