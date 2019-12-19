Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance Hires Chief Revenue Officer as Its Business Skyrockets

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacode, one of the fastest-growing Cybersecurity & Compliance firms in the U.S., announced today that Toney Jennings, retired Air Force officer and business executive, has been hired as its Chief Revenue Officer.

In this new role, Mr. Jennings will be responsible for accelerating the company's growth trajectory, geographical footprint and sales members, along with growing Abacode's digital presence. Toney joins the Abacode team as a Cybersecurity and Compliance expert with over three decades of experience growing national and international businesses across multiple cybersecurity disciplines.

Mr. Jennings is a key addition to the company's continued expansion and investment in the Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Services sector. His appointment signals Abacode's continued commitment to fundamentally transforming the way organizations implement Cybersecurity & Compliance programs world-wide.

"Being a long-time operator in the Cybersecurity industry, I feel the ever-worsening threat environment made this the right time to join Abacode to push forward a new standard for CyberSecurity and Compliance across all industries." - Toney Jennings

"Our entire company and Board of Directors are incredibly excited to have Toney on our team," commented Michael Ferris, CEO of Abacode. "Toney brings a level of excellence and experience in the Cybersecurity & Compliance space that is second to none. As we continue to attract some of the best leaders in the marketplace; our Consolidated, business-driven approach to Cybersecurity & Compliance is starting to be adopted across all industries. It feels good to see the market react so positively to our unique message," said Mr. Ferris.

About Abacode:

Abacode is a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP). The business addresses client risk from a business strategy first and Cyber-Technologies second (product agnostic). This methodology ensures your technical and non-technical leadership are able to make unbiased, strategic decisions that positively impact the entire organization.

Abacode has become one of the fastest-growing MSSP's by empowering companies to have a Cyber Capability Maturity Model (CCMM) and consolidate all cybersecurity & compliance initiatives under one roof.

Abacode has offices in the Americas and Europe. Learn more at https://abacode.com or insight@abacode.com

For more information, please contact our public relations department at Terrence.Carter@abacode.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

