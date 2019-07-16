Abacode Cybersecurity Appoints Air Force Officer and CISO to Lead GRC Practice

TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacode, one of the fastest growing Cybersecurity and Compliance firms in the United States, announced today that Michael Brooks, a retired Air Force senior officer and PwC alum, has been chosen to lead its high demand Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Practice. In this new role, Brooks will be responsible for leading a talented team of risk and compliance experts who provide a suite of premium GRC services designed to strengthen the cyber security posture for Abacode's clients. Brooks joins the Abacode team as an experienced CIO and CISO with over two decades of operational experience and was responsible for implementing industry leading cyber security programs throughout the public and private sectors within the United States and across the globe.

Mr. Brooks is a key addition to the company's investment in the managed security and compliance space. His appointment signals a commitment to Abacode's clients to help them better understand and manage the myriad of growing threats, risks and regulations across their businesses. Abacode's "right sized" business-driven approach to security and compliance is designed to help its clients and partners quickly apply numerous standards and control frameworks in a way that saves them precious time and optimizes their enterprise security posture without compromising quality or disrupting the business.

"I'm excited about the team at Abacode and the mission of helping our clients drive informed business decisions around their cyber risk. Protecting and securing client data and enabling faster, more secure business operations is what this team is all about," Brooks stated.

"Our clients depend on us to effectively manage their cyber risk profile and understand all of the evolving compliance requirements they are facing in order to deliver for their businesses," said Michael Ferris, CEO of Abacode. "Mike has phenomenal leadership abilities, a deep understanding and expertise in cyber security plus decades of service to our country make him the perfect advocate to help our clients and partners be more secure. I'm thrilled to bring his experience to bear for our clients and I am confident his contributions will propel Abacode to be the trusted name when it comes to GRC Compliance. This is a win-win-win!" Ferris commented.

About Abacode:

Abacode is a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP).

Our business is fundamentally different from most Cybersecurity and Compliance firms. We address company risk from a business strategy first and cyber-technologies second (product agnostic). This methodology ensures your technical and non-technical leadership are able to make unbiased, strategic decisions that positively impact the entire organization.



Abacode has become one of the fastest growing MSSP's by empowering companies to have a Cyber Capability Maturity Model (CCMM) and consolidate all cybersecurity and compliance initiatives under one roof.

Offices in the Americas and Europe. Learn more at https://abacode.com or insight@abacode.com

