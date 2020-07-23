Abacode, Inc. Launches Cyber-Threat Insight of the Week Live Series

TAMPA, Fla., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacode, a managed cybersecurity & compliance services provider (MCCP), headquartered in Tampa, Florida today announced the launch of Abacode Live! From the SOC Director's Desk - Cyber-Threat Insight of the Week Series. Anyone can join the live series, hosted by Robert Lubin, Abacode's SOC Director. Each week a new cybersecurity threat will be discussed. Robert will explain what the threat is, why and how it happened, what to look for to detect this type of threat, the potential business implications, and what steps a company can take to prevent the threat from occurring.

"Many people have heard of various threats but may not understand what they are and the long-term impact," said Rolando Torres, COO for Abacode. "This live series provides a way, especially for non-technical people in leadership positions, to gain insight into the importance of having a cybersecurity strategy and prevention plan."

The series is live every Thursday at 4 pm eastern starting July 30. Join the series Here

About Abacode

Abacode is a Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Services Provider (MCCP).

Abacode combines leading technologies and professional services to implement holistic, framework-based Cybersecurity and Compliance programs for clients throughout the world. Our unique model empowers organizations to make objective and reasoned security investments based on their business needs, budget, and risk tolerance and ultimately transform their cybersecurity challenges into a competitive advantage. Abacode enables clients to implement a Cyber Capability Maturity Model and consolidate all cybersecurity initiatives under one roof. Offices in the Americas and Europe.

Learn more at Abacode.com or connect with us at [email protected]

