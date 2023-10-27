Abacus Alliance and Entigrity Join Forces to Help Member Accounting Firms

News provided by

Entigrity Solutions LLC

27 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entigrity, a prominent offshore staffing provider in the accounting industry, announced its strategic partnership with Abacus Worldwide, an international alliance of independent accounting and CPA firms. This partnership is founded on a shared commitment to excellence, and the potential synergies promise comprehensive service offerings, global reach, shared industry knowledge, and innovative promotional strategies.

Abacus Worldwide is a distinguished international alliance comprising independent accounting and consulting firms. The organization provides a platform for members to connect, collaborate, and offer services across the Globe, With a significant presence spanning multiple countries, Abacus Worldwide fosters an international community of professionals.

The strategic alliance is set to introduce Abacus members to offshore staffing solutions, providing them with access to a diverse talent pool and cost-effective staffing alternatives. This strategic step is designed to empower both organizations with a competitive advantage and an expanded range of service offerings.

"We are excited about our partnership with Entigrity. Staffing is an ongoing challenge for our members, and this partnership allows us to assist in filling the talent gap through this resource. Our goal is to bring solutions to our members to allow them to serve their clients better, and we believe this partnership delivers a valuable solution," said Ms. Jessica Levin, COO and Regional Director, Abacus Worldwide.

Entigrity is a recognized leader in offshore staffing services, catering exclusively to accounting and CPA firms across the globe. With 3000+ associates and 725+ clients, Entigrity is renowned for delivering cost-effective staffing solutions backed by a highly skilled professional team.

"We believe this collaboration has the potential to redefine Accounting industry. It's not just about joining forces; it's about creating a sum greater than its parts. We aim to empower our clients and Abacus members by offering them access to an expanded pool of resources, expertise, and opportunities," said Shalin (Shawn) Parikh, CEO and Founder of Entigrity.

The collaboration will promote the services and strengths of both organizations and foster higher client engagement. Through this coordinated approach, clients and members can anticipate an elevated level of value and exposure.

"Entigrity's extensive network and Abacus Worldwide's global aspirations will expand the global footprint of both organizations. This is the core facet of this partnership is sharing knowledge and expertise," said Shalin (Shawn) Parikh lately added.

SOURCE Entigrity Solutions LLC

