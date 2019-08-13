Abacus Financial Services Limited Selects PFS-PAXUS

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Fund Systems (PFS), the leading provider of global fund administration software, is pleased to announce that Abacus Financial Services Limited (Abacus) an international professional services firm based in Gibraltar and full-service fund administration provider, has selected the PFS-PAXUS fund administration system for its third-party fund administration business operations.

In addition to fund administration services, Abacus offer wealth management, corporate structuring, pensions, tax, accounting and the procurement of legal services. PFS-PAXUS will provide Abacus with a complete back-office fund accounting, multi-currency, portfolio valuation, fund pricing and transfer agency solution in a single, automated and fully integrated system for the administration of its investment funds.

Following an extensive and detailed procurement project seeking a fund administration system to assist the growth of its rapidly expanding third-party fund services business, Abacus selected PFS-PAXUS, opting for the full SaaS cloud deployment model which allows PFS' clients to benefit from a fully vendor hosted solution. Abacus' staff will be able to access PFS-PAXUS from any laptop or PC anywhere in the world, secure in the knowledge all data is managed 24/7 in a highly secure environment, and all upgrades, DRP and ongoing maintenance are taken care of by PFS' experts.

Commenting upon the successful selection of PFS-PAXUS by Abacus, Paul Kneen CEO of Pacific Fund Systems, added "We believe there is currently no better multi-functional market wide product that can compete head on with PFS-PAXUS, and we are delighted to welcome Abacus Financial Services Limited as a new client. PFS is well served by a skilled team of professionals who work tirelessly to ensure our clients, both new and existing, are provided with the highest levels of service and support in the use of our software solutions."

Pacific Fund Systems services a continually expanding international client base with more than US$600bn of assets managed globally on PFS-PAXUS.

To learn more please visit: www.pacificfundsystems.com

SOURCE Pacific Fund Systems