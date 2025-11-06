Abacus Group Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Standard Compliance

Compliance with the information security management systems standard confirms Abacus' excellence in all aspects of data protection and operations

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus Group, a leading IT Managed Services Provider (MSP) and Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) to highly regulated industries globally, has successfully achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification for information security management systems (ISMS), underlining its strenuous commitment to the highest levels of security, data protection, confidentiality and operational excellence for its clients.

ISO/IEC 27001 is the world's best-known standard for ISMS. Achieving the certification demonstrates that Abacus has established, implemented, maintained and continually improved its security management system to manage and address risks related to data security, and that it meets the best practices and principles embedded in the standard. It's a reflection of the company's robust and structured approach to risk across every layer of its service delivery.

Abacus was awarded the standard after a rigorous review of ISO/IEC 27001 compliance covering the delivery of managed services, cybersecurity solutions, cloud infrastructure and management operation. The review also examined security of infrastructure, data centers, cloud service, compliance systems and associated support services.

Abacus achieved the required level of confidentiality, integrity, and availability of client data and systems in line with ISO/IEC 27001 requirements and met the standard's vital documentation requirements. Testing provided evidence that monitoring, maintenance, and operating effectiveness of the ISMS, and applicable control framework, are also compliant.

"Abacus always attaches the highest possible importance to the protection of client data from cyberattacks and evolving security risks," said Jonathan Bohrer, President at Abacus Group. "Our clients rely on us to safeguard their most critical assets, so achieving this standard provides them with full confidence that we have the people, processes and technology that ensure we consistently manage information safely and securely across all our operations."

The ISO/IEC 27001 Stage 2 review of Abacus Group was conducted by Schellman & Company, LLC, an independent CPA between June 2nd, 2025 and June 13th, 2025. The review was on-site, off-site and remotely in New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Charlotte, London, and Edinburgh. Stage 1 of the process was conducted in April 2025.

About Abacus Group:

Abacus Group is a global, dual vertical IT and cybersecurity managed service provider specializing in serving financial services and healthcare firms. They offer a comprehensive suite of services, including managed IT services, disaster recovery, application hosting, help desk support, and full lifecycle software services, all delivered through a single, integrated platform. For more information, please visit www.abacusgroupllc.com

SOURCE Abacus Group LLC