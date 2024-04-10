Abacus Group Appoints New CEO to Drive Global Expansion

Anthony J. D'Ambrosi appointed Chief Exec with founder Chris Grandi assuming Chairperson role as company sets out accelerated growth plan

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus Group, the leading Managed Services Provider ("MSP") to alternative investment firms, today announced that it has appointed Anthony J. D'Ambrosi as its new Chief Executive Officer. Replacing Chris Grandi, who has transitioned to the post of Chairperson, D'Ambrosi expects to more than double the size of the business within the next three years, while further bolstering service delivery capabilities and innovation.

D'Ambrosi brings over three decades of global IT and service provider industry experience and a well-established background in managed services, cybersecurity, and finance. He joins Abacus Group from ATSG, where he was CEO, and has previously held a number of senior executive posts leading and transforming large public and middle-market private service provider organizations.

Under his leadership, D'Ambrosi will accelerate the growth of Abacus Group's business across the financial services market on a global scale, both through targeted acquisitions and organic client expansion. He will focus on extending operations in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions with enhanced service offerings driven by a cloud and cybersecurity-first approach and a strong emphasis on client and partner engagement.

D'Ambrosi said: "I am incredibly honored to take on the role of CEO at Abacus Group and build on the outstanding achievements of Chris, who has led the company since its inception 16 years ago. Our goal is to become the leading managed IT and cybersecurity service provider for the global financial services industry, and the foundation has been laid to realize this vision through our collaborative, client-centric culture, which is steeped in operational efficacy and pragmatic innovation. We have the talent, the passion, and the resources to execute on our vision, which makes the next phase of our journey extremely exciting."

In Chris Grandi's role as Board Chair, Abacus Group will continue to benefit from his extensive industry knowledge and experience, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of innovation. Grandi, who will serve as head of the Board of Directors, will work closely with D'Ambrosi to ensure a smooth transition, and retain involvement with the company's efforts in mergers and acquisitions, an important part of Abacus Group's growth strategy.

Grandi commented: "Anthony's track record in developing and executing a plan for growth is exceptional, and he will bring a style of leadership that everyone connected with Abacus Group will benefit from. I have been fortunate to work with so many impressive individuals since founding Abacus Group, and I look forward to continuing my journey with the company as its new Chair."

Jonathan Bunt, Partner at FFL Partners said: "We are thrilled with Anthony's appointment as the new CEO of Abacus Group. The company has had a remarkable journey under the stewardship of Chris and President Jonathan Bohrer and is now embarking on a compelling new phase with a clear path to drive continued growth. We are particularly excited by Anthony's deep IT services experience and commitment to not only meet but exceed the company's strategic goals."

For more information about Abacus Group and its services, please visit www.abacusgroupllc.com.

About Abacus Group

Abacus Group is a leading provider of IT solutions and services focused on helping alternative investment firms by providing an enterprise technology platform specifically designed for the unique needs of the financial services industry. The innovative and award-winning abacusFlex cloud platform allows investment managers to source all technology needs as a service, offering the capacity to scale on demand to meet current and future cybersecurity, storage and compliance requirements. The company has offices in New York, NY; San Francisco, CA; Boston, MA; Dallas, TX; Greenwich, CT; Los Angeles, CA; Charlotte, NC; Miami, FL; London, England, and Edinburgh, Scotland. For more information, visit www.abacusgroupllc.com.

SOURCE Abacus Group LLC