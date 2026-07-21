Abacus Health Solutions Named Preferred Vendor of American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration

Trusted by Leading Health Systems for Diabetes and GLP-1 Weight Management Solutions

CRANSTON, R.I., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus Health Solutions, a leader in chronic disease management solutions, has been selected to join the American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration Preferred Partner Program (AP3), a trusted network of vetted organizations serving healthcare employers nationwide.

American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration (ASHHRA), a professional membership group of the American Hospital Association, created AP3 to connect healthcare HR leaders with high-quality partners that deliver meaningful value to healthcare organizations and their workforces.

This designation recognizes Abacus Health Solutions as a trusted resource for healthcare organizations seeking innovative solutions that improve employee health outcomes, enhance engagement, and address rising healthcare costs.

"We're proud to join the ASHHRA Preferred Partner Program," said Jeremy Doak, VP of Sales & Marketing at Abacus Health Solutions. "This recognition reflects the measurable outcomes we've delivered for large health systems through our diabetes management and GLP-1 weight management solutions. As employers look for validated ways to improve health outcomes while managing costs, we're honored to be recognized for an approach grounded in data, evidence, and real-world results."

Through programs such as the Good Health Gateway® Diabetes Care Rewards Program and the Healthy Weight Program, Abacus empowers individuals to take an active role in managing their health through evidence-based interventions, personalized support, and meaningful incentives. The programs are designed to improve clinical outcomes while helping employers manage healthcare spending and drive long-term behavior change.

The Diabetes Care Rewards Program leverages patented pharmacy-based incentives to achieve up to four times higher participation than competing programs, with average participation rates of 40% among eligible populations. The program has been shown to improve medication adherence, increase preventive care engagement, reduce medical claims, and lower hospital admissions by more than 30%.

Abacus' Healthy Weight Program takes a unique approach to GLP-1 weight management by limiting pharmacy exposure while maximizing long-term success. Participants achieve clinically meaningful weight loss, and 85% maintain their results 12 months after discontinuing medication, demonstrating sustainable outcomes that extend well beyond the prescription period.

About Abacus Health Solutions

Abacus Health Solutions is a proven leader in chronic condition cost reduction and improved health outcomes, even for highly complex cases. Abacus provides data-driven, AI-backed, evidence-based solutions through organizations to individuals with diabetes and related conditions. Founded by nationally recognized doctors and renowned behavioral science experts, Abacus' patented approach engages, supports, and rewards members to work in collaboration with their medical providers via Abacus' Good Health Gateway® online platform and app. By incentivizing and managing optimal health behaviors based on clinical guidelines, cost burdens are significantly reduced while enhancing productivity and wellbeing for individuals and organizations.

Media Contact:

Abacus Health Solutions

Adele Huffine

401-408-7265

[email protected]

SOURCE Abacus Health Solutions