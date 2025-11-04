Houston and Austin's Award-Winning Plumber Captures Chronicle Best of the Best, BBB Pinnacle Award, and the Statesman Community Choice Awards

HOUSTON and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical has emerged as Texas' most decorated home services company, sweeping three major industry awards in 2025 and reinforcing its reputation as the top plumbing company serving the Houston and Austin metro areas.

The premier plumbing, HVAC, and electrical provider earned back-to-back Houston Chronicle "Best of the Best" awards for plumbing (2024–2025), its 17th Better Business Bureau Award for Excellence—including its ninth Pinnacle Award—and consecutive Austin American-Statesman Community Choice Awards for Best Electrician (2024–2025).

"This triple recognition validates what our customers already know—Abacus delivers the best plumbing, electrical, and HVAC solutions in Texas," said Alan O'Neill, founder and master plumber of Abacus Plumbing. "When families search for the best plumber near me, these awards prove our commitment to excellence."

The BBB Pinnacle Award is the highest honor in the Better Business Bureau's Awards for Excellence program, reserved for companies demonstrating outstanding marketplace trust and customer satisfaction. Abacus' 17 total BBB awards since 2006 represent an unmatched record in Texas home services.

Record-Breaking Achievement Across Two Major Markets

Abacus Plumbing's success spans Houston and Austin, offering emergency plumbing, HVAC installation and maintenance, electrical services, and water heater replacement. Its "Best Plumbing Company" designations reflect consistent five-star customer ratings and rapid emergency response times across both regions.

The Houston Chronicle's "Best of the Best" award recognizes reader-nominated and voted winners, making it a true measure of consumer trust. Austin's Community Choice Awards similarly reflect genuine homeowner experiences with the best electricians and HVAC providers in Central Texas.

Why Texas Homeowners Choose Abacus

Featuring the best plumbers, electricians, and HVAC technicians in Houston and Austin, Abacus maintains standards that set it apart. The company employs only licensed, certified technicians who pass rigorous background checks and maintain high customer satisfaction scores to earn the Abacus Trust Certification. All pricing is transparent and upfront, backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

"Being the best plumbing company requires more than technical skill—it demands consistent excellence in customer service," O'Neill added. "Our teams in Houston and Austin work tirelessly to earn that reputation every day."

Founded in 2003, Abacus has completed hundreds of thousands of service calls while maintaining an A+ BBB rating. Its comprehensive approach covers all aspects of home comfort—from emergency plumbing repairs to complete HVAC system installations.

About Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical

Founded in 2003 by master plumber Alan O'Neill, Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical has earned recognition as the best plumbing company in Houston and Austin. With an A+ BBB rating and 17 Better Business Bureau Awards for Excellence (including nine Pinnacle Awards), Abacus serves Texas homeowners with licensed, certified technicians offering upfront pricing and 100% satisfaction guarantees. Abacus is part of Wrench Group, LLC, serving over 700,000 customers annually across the United States.

