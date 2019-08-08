Abacus Research, Inc. Joins VenAssure's Vendor Marketplace

NORMAN, Okla., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VenAssure is pleased to welcome Abacus Research, Inc. to its online vendor marketplace that connects companies who need investigation services to local private investigation agencies across the United States.

"Abacus Research, Inc., is a great asset to our vendor marketplace, as they offer unmanned surveillance, video recorded statements, and comprehensive background checks," said Leonard Acquaye, CEO of VenAssure. "We're thrilled to make their extensive expertise available to companies using our platform."

VenAssure is a technology platform designed to help insurance companies, third-party administrators, and employers effectively manage the complex workflow of multiple private investigation cases and investigators. Customers may use the platform to manage their existing vendor relationships or find new private investigators using the included vendor marketplace.

Abacus Research, Inc. has been providing innovative investigative solutions since 1994. Their areas of service include insurance investigations, trucking and transportation defense, retail and restaurant defense, attorney support, corporate investigations, and social media authentication.

A new partnership with a leading technology company allows Abacus investigators to obtain video recorded statements of key personnel in other locations so clients can hear statements and analyze body language. Their unmanned cameras allow for 24/7 surveillance without a vehicle present to draw any attention, which is especially helpful in cases where manned surveillances isn't an option.

VenAssure's customers may assign cases to Abacus Research, Inc. through the platform, which increases efficiency and reduces risk by allowing companies to send personally identifiable information securely, use chat and direct message features to communicate with their chosen investigators, and view complete details about each case online at any time.

To learn more about VenAssure, visit https://venassure.com.

To learn more about Abacus Research, Inc., visit https://www.abacuspi.com/.

