Abacus Service Corporation was Nominated at a Talent Provider Finalist in the nextSource Keystone Recognition Program

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus Service Corporation (Abacus), a leading provider of staffing solutions, today announced that it was selected as a finalist in the Valued Partner of Year category in the 2022 Keystone Recognition Program, a prestigious award from nextSource, a leading provider of workforce management solutions.

Valued Partner of The Year Finalist 2022

"The Keystone Recognition Program honors exemplary talent partners who share nextSource's commitment to provide clients with greater access to talent," commented Natalie Hill, nextSource's Senior Director of Supplier Partnership. "We are pleased to congratulate and thank Abacus Service Corporation for distinguishing themselves by providing exceptional performance, committing to superb customer service, and delivering great talent to our clients."

Abacus is a global staffing company that supports all industries and specializes in Professional, Administrative, Engineering, Scientific and Light Industrial labor categories. They are a certified minority and woman owned firm.

nextSource is hosting an exclusive celebratory event in Washington D.C. in early March to announce the leading partners in each category.

"Abacus is excited to be recognized by nextSource in their Keystone Recognition Program. We are honored to be a finalist in the Valued Partner of the Year category," commented April Szlaga, Abacus' Vice President. "This category is especially meaningful to us as we have set a high importance level on partnership, customer service and social responsibility initiatives. This nomination is a testament to the level of service that we want to provide to our clients. We are looking forward to attending the award ceremony at the beginning of March."

ABOUT ABACUS SERVICE CORPORATION

Abacus Service Corporation is an award-winning, global staffing company that provides outstanding matrix-based solutions to our clients. We support all industries with a specialized recruiting approach to meet the specific needs of our clients for Professional, Administrative, Engineering, Scientific, Information Technology, and Light Industrial labor categories. Our processes are well defined and lead to lower costs, lower turnover, higher productivity, and compliance.

Abacus' culture is devoted to building a strong and lasting relationship with our employees, clients, and the communities we serve.

We are a certified minority and woman owned business that supports the building of a diverse workforce.

For more information, press only: Caitlin Clark | (248) 281-1931 | [email protected].

For more information on Abacus: www.abacusservice.com

SOURCE Abacus Service Corporation