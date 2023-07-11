ABANCA USA Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification

MIAMI, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABANCA USA is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the first time. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at ABANCA USA. This year, 90% of employees said it is a great place to work – compared to 57% of employees at a typical US based company.

"We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority every day," said Monica Vazquez, General Manager of ABANCA USA. "Our team of dedicated employees is one of the main reasons for our continued success in the U.S. and for all the growth we have experienced since ABANCA arrived in this country. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition."

In 2019, ABANCA USA opened its doors through our Miami Branch, from which they serve the entire country with a clear focus on corporate and personal banking offering financing and savings solutions tailored to each client. They have an international banking license, the first one granted by regulators in the last decade, at that time. This allows them to operate with any type of client, in any currency, without geographical limitations.

Currently, the company has a staff of twenty people. A diverse team of professionals highly committed to offer the best version of themselves every day, to guarantee that their clients receive the best service. The collaborative environment, team feeling, continuous learning and communication are some of the values that the team emphasized most about ABANCA's corporate culture. The design of the office, with open spaces, shared desks and no fixed locations, is also key to achieving this work environment. A welcoming space that promotes professional development and teamwork, bringing a sense of continuous growth and accomplishment, which translates directly into good results and high productivity. The clear proof is this recognition, that comes from the appreciation and pride that fills all of those who are part of this company.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behavior proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide to define what makes a great workplace. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. A Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. It is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike, as the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Each year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to be certified by Great Place to Work. Learn more at: www.greatplacetowork.com.

About us

ABANCA USA is an International Branch based in Miami and regulated by the FRB and the OFR. It is part of ABANCA Corporacion Bancaria Group, a financial institution based in Spain, with presence in 11 countries in Europe and America. We currently have over 6,000 employees worldwide.

Our profitability, solvency and liquidity indicators support our long-term strategy. We focus on traditional banking and lending, while striving to maintain the most advanced technological structures in the sector. ABANCA USA's flexible offering is tailored to fit client needs through a well-structured portfolio of products focused on global services, to support clients through all domestic and cross-country operations. Its differential value proposal combines personal attention with remote operations delivered through digital channels as part of its commitment to international clients. For more information, visit: www.abancausa.com.

