Abandon Biden Convention to Convene in Chicago, Press Conference on August 19th, 2024 to Launch Election Campaign with Jill Stein and Cornel West

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abandon Biden movement will hold a historic convention on August 18 and 19, at 1240 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607, to launch the 2024 election campaign. On Monday, August 19th, there will be a press conference at 11 am CT. The press conference will include Jill Stein and Cornel West. The media are welcome to conduct interviews from 8:30 am CT to 12 pm CT. For details, see www.abandonbiden24.com/convention

The convention will bring together leaders and people of conscience from across the nation. This pivotal gathering marks a crucial moment for the movement as it prepares to take decisive action, launching an election campaign, against the Biden-Harris administration, in response to its failure to protect innocent Palestinians.

The convention is the result of months of relentless activism sparked by President Biden's outright refusal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza by October 31st, 2023. In the face of ongoing atrocities, Abandon Biden leaders have drawn an unforgiving moral redline, vowing not only to withdraw their support but also to aggressively campaign against anyone who continues to support and endorse genocide.

The convention will feature panels on the history and strategy of the Abandon Biden movement, which aims to empower people of conscience to become a powerful voting bloc capable of effecting moral change in the United States and beyond.

Press Conference Logistics:

Date: Monday, August 19, 2024

Location: Indoors at Alhambra, at 1240 W Randolph St, Chicago, Illinois 60607.

Time: 11 am CT

The press conference will include speakers such as Jill Stein, Cornel West, Claudia De La Cruz, the founder of Abandon Biden, and Abandon Biden leaders from the swing states.

Please note that the convention on August 18th will not be open to the media. However, Abandon Biden will be available for in-person media interviews on Monday, August 19th, from 8:30 AM CST to 12:00 PM CST at the same location, 1240 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607. Interviews will be granted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

