Abandon Biden Press Conference with Jill Stein and Cornel West on August 19 in Chicago Before the DNC, Abandon Biden Campaign Will Make a Major Announcement: Will Abandon Biden become Abandon Harris?

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abandon Biden movement has just held a historic convention, and Abandon Biden will have a press conference with Jill Stein (Green Party), Cornel West (Justice for All Party), and Claudia De La Cruz (Party for Socialism and Liberation). The Abandon Biden Campaign will make a major announcement: Will Abandon Biden become Abandon Harris?

National Launch of the Abandon Biden Campaign, Dearborn, MI on December 2, 2023.

The press conference takes place before the DNC Convention (Democratic National Convention) at the United Center. The press conference will take place on Monday August 19th at 11 am C.T. The press conference will include Jill Stein, Cornel West, and Claudia De La Cruz – the founder of Abandon Biden – and Abandon Biden leaders from the swing states. The media are welcome to conduct interviews from 8:30 am CT to 12 pm CT. For details, see www.abandonbiden24.com/convention

The convention brought together leaders and people of conscience from across the nation. This pivotal gathering marks a crucial moment for the movement as it prepares to take decisive action, against the Biden-Harris administration, in response to its failure to protect innocent Palestinians.

The convention is the result of months of relentless activism sparked by President Biden's outright refusal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza by October 31st, 2023. In the face of ongoing atrocities, Abandon Biden leaders have drawn a redline, vowing to aggressively campaign against anyone who continues to support and endorse genocide.

The Abandon Biden Campaign is making a major political announcement: Will Abandon Biden become Abandon Harris?

Press Conference Logistics:

Date: Monday, August 19, 2024

Location: Indoors at Alhambra, at 1240 W Randolph St, Chicago, Illinois 60607.

Time: 11 am CT

The press conference will include speakers such as Jill Stein, Cornel West, Claudia De La Cruz, the founder of Abandon Biden, and Abandon Biden leaders from the swing states.

Abandon Biden will be available for in-person media interviews on Monday, August 19th, from 8:30 AM CST to 12:00 PM CST at the same location. Interviews on a first-come, first-serve basis.

