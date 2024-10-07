Abandon Harris Campaign Endorses Jill Stein and Butch Ware for 2024 Presidential Election

Press Conference in Dearborn, Michigan on Wednesday October 9 with Jill Stein

DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2023, under the darkening shadow of the attacks on the Palestinian people, the Abandon Harris campaign—formerly Abandon Biden—was born. Our movement remains dedicated to ensuring that the American people, especially the Muslim-American community, recognize the responsibility we share in standing up against oppression and using all our power to stop genocide—wherever it may arise. On the precipice of the election, we endorse Jill Stein.

Where: Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126

When: Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 12:30 pm ET

We have consistently emphasized the importance of utilizing every available tool to resist injustice, with voting being a critical element. While voting alone is not the solution to our pursuit of truth and justice, it is a powerful tool that must be wielded ethically. As Claudia De la Cruz often reminds us, "Your vote is your consent." A vote is not just a political act; it is, more profoundly, a moral one.

With this in mind, the Abandon Harris campaign officially endorses Dr. Jill Stein and her running mate, Dr. Butch Ware, for the 2024 presidential election.

We are faced with two opposing forces: one currently involved in actions resulting in immense human suffering, and another showing little willingness to change course. Both seem committed to maintaining these destructive policies. We call on Muslim-Americans and all those who stand firmly against genocide to vote for the Green Party in 2024. The path to justice is long, painful, and difficult, but it is ours to pave and follow.

Campaign Webpage: https://abandonharris.com/

