ABANZA Strengthens US Operations with Established Orthopedic Industry Expert, John Rizzo, as Executive Vice President

NAVARRA, Spain, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ABANZA is excited and honored to announce the strategic addition of Executive Vice President for US operations, JOHN RIZZO.

With a distinguished career spanning over three decades in the orthopedic medical device industry, John Rizzo brings a wealth of experience in building successful teams and distribution channels, both in start-up ventures and mature growth scenarios. Prior to joining ABANZA, Rizzo served as the Senior Vice President of Sales at Embody Inc., playing a pivotal role in the company's transformation from pre-revenue to a successful acquisition by Zimmer Biomet in February 2023.

Rizzo's leadership extended to the sales and integration team at Zimmer Biomet, showcasing his expertise. Before Embody, he spearheaded US Sales for Knee Creations, achieving remarkable growth from $500k in the first year to over $50MM in annual sales within six years, culminating in another successful acquisition by Zimmer Biomet.

Commenting on this significant addition to the team, ABANZA CEO Juan Abascal stated, "We are at a critical inflection point as we launch the US commercialization of our best-in-class WASHERCAP Soft Tissue Fixation System. WASHERCAP is just the first in a series of planned innovative product releases focused on Soft Tissue repair/fixation. We are thrilled to have an executive with John's credentials join the ABANZA family as we take the next steps to building our organization into a Sports Medicine 'Start Up to Watch,' as SmartTRAK® noted earlier this month."

As ABANZA welcomes John Rizzo to its leadership team, the company is gearing up for an exciting phase of growth in the US market. The company is set to unleash a series of innovative products, with the flagship WASHERCAP Soft Tissue Fixation System leading the charge. This launch marks the beginning of a comprehensive strategy aimed at addressing the unmet needs in soft tissue repair and establishing ABANZA as a prominent player in the Soft Tissue repair market space.

In tandem with product launches, ABANZA is committed to expanding its team in the United States. The growth of the team will not only bolster the company's operational capacity but also ensure that ABANZA remains at the forefront of innovation in the competitive market.

About ABANZA

ABANZA is a leading innovator in the field of Orthopedics and Arthroscopic Soft Tissue Repair procedures. With a commitment to groundbreaking solutions and continuous improvement, ABANZA is dedicated to improving the quality of life for patients through innovative and disruptive design and development of Medical Devices. The company is poised to lead the next generation of medical devices with its focus on Sports Medicine and Soft Tissue repair/fixation.

