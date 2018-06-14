Abarca CEO Wins Florida EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Jason Borschow founded Abarca Health shortly after graduating from Harvard University with the goal of tackling a fundamental challenge in healthcare: Pharmaceuticals cost too much, members deserve a much better experience, and the big companies that dominate the industry are more focused on profits than patients. Jason threw away the PBM playbook and committed to building something member-focused and technology-driven, using straightforward, transparent business practices.

To make his vision a reality, Jason recruited talent from across the country who shared his energy, fearlessness, and vision for healthcare, including clinicians, software engineers, and people with a deep understanding of the pharmaceutical supply chain. With an in-house, San Juan-based team of software engineers, Abarca designed a better technology platform and large health plans saw the value right away.

"Being recognized with an EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award is an incredible honor made possible by our deeply committed team and our clients who believe in us," said Borschow. "But what makes me particularly proud is how we have found bold new ways to improve the healthcare experience for millions of families. And we are just getting started."

Today, Abarca manages more than $1 billion in drug costs for millions of people with levels of client and member satisfaction that are unheard of for a PBM. The company has announced innovative agreements with drug manufacturers that shift risk from payers and patients to the manufacturers and will be announcing significant partnerships in the coming months.

About Abarca

Abarca is igniting a revolution in healthcare. It started by redefining pharmacy benefits, but this is just the beginning. It is built on the belief that there is a better way for people and companies to work together, connect with each other and make healthcare awesome together. With smarter technology and a straightforward approach to business, Abarca provides a much better experience and greater value for payers and consumers. For nearly a decade, they have challenged many industry conventions and trampled on a few. So, call them a PBM for discussion purposes, but they are unlike any other company out there. Join the revolution at abarcahealth.com.

About Entrepreneur of The Year®

Entrepreneur of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

